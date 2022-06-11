SEBRING — Tuesday night, the Sebring City Council spent two hours discussing free speech, allowable local entertainment and how to clarify that.
It concerned a burlesque show Sunday night at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden on Ridgewood Drive, owned by Robert and Tiffany Cadzow. She said it was an off-hours, $50-ticket adults-only event that included a three-course meal.
Another of her venues, Mon Cirque Wine Bar on North Commerce Avenue has had such events regularly since it opened in January 2019, she said. She also hosts “Boudoir Soirées” to let people dress up and celebrate French food, wine, music and poetry.
She and business partners recently opened Diving Girl Diner in Avon Park. The Cadzows also have an agreement with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency to open an Irish pub on the ground floor and a “boutique” hotel – defined as “small, stylish and urban” – on the second-floor of 209 Circle Park Drive later this year.
However, the couple, their partners and patrons, and Sunday’s performers took exception that when recently-elected City Councilwoman Terry Mendel attended the burlesque show, she took video during the show and put out flyers against it afterwards. It was enough to make the Cadzows rethink their investments in the downtown area.
“We’ll see how this goes,” Tiffany Cadzow said. “I’m done dealing with harassment.”
Mendel said Tuesday that since getting elected to City Council, she has begun attending more events, and spoke of maintaining a “family feel” for the city.” She complimented Faded Bistro’s food and service, and said performers were talented and “limber,” but didn’t think the show was appropriate for the city or downtown.
“These choices are not good for the individual, in my opinion, and they’re not good for our community,” Mendel said.
James Dean, city resident, said Boston’s “red light district” brought crime close to Beacon Hill, where he lived. He felt the CRA, by allowing burlesque and attracting bars to open downtown, is undermining its mission to remove blight.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said officers sent to observe Sunday’s event found no violations of Sebring City Code, Section 14-8: “Indecent exposure in commercial establishment.” Tom Dettman, president of the City Council and former Sebring police chief, repeated that assessment three times Tuesday night, and said he appreciated that performers worked within the ordinance.
Mendel said the ordinance prohibits display of buttocks, which she said were visible at the show. Misty Rose, performer and producer of Sunday’s show, said they altered their costumes to fit the ordinance.
“Everyone has a different-sized [rear]. Let’s be honest,” Rose said. “So when my performers change their costumes, and you say you see their buttocks, when your ordinance doesn’t specify how much of your derriere should be covered – when I’m trying to abide by the rules, I need more [detail].”
Rose also took exception that Mendel handed a performer books by a former stripper who became a Christian, which Rose took to imply she and other performers were not Christian.
Jennifer Quigg, employee at Mon Cirque who is studying to be a massage therapist, said the ordinance also restricts the ability to uncover and massage gluteal muscles, which make up the buttocks, to relieve back pain. Likewise, she said, the ordinance could prevent a mother from taking shelter in a business to breastfeed.
Dettman said Quigg had a point. In 19 years as police chief, he knew of zero times that the 1981 ordinance was tried and tested in such ways.
Mercedes Muñez, a local business owner and performer, told the council that the ordinance, as written, requires businesses to turn away patrons if they didn’t meet a certain dress code, and lose business.
Lake Placid native Mary Wilkinson said everyone has different ideas of fun. As a mother of two boys, she said, the Cadzows’ are the only business she frequents.
“In those places, I can be my authentic self, and I know everyone else can, too, for our authentic pursuit of happiness,” Wilkinson said.
Muñez, also a former employee of the Cadzows, said they have “a heart for inclusivity and diversity in our community,” including burlesque, a centuries-old art form that, in other countries, usually involves taking off more clothes than allowed by local ordinance.
Laura Wade, co-owner of True Grit and Diving Girl Diner, with a Master of Fine Arts in Theater, said Highlands Lakeside Theatre has done shows like “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and even “Gypsy,” which is about burlesque. The Faded Bistro event was not open to or marketed to children, Wade said. She warned the council that they need to have laws, not their opinions, stating clearly what is allowed and what is not.
“You don’t want to be in that position, and we don’t want you in that position,” Wade said. “I’m concerned artistically about our community and our freedoms.”