LAKE PLACID — During the regular Lake Placid Town Council meeting on Monday, the council members and Mayor John Holbrook were asked to look into Lake Placid Police Department’s “Extra Duty Detail,” placed on the agenda by Councilwoman Debra Worley. The councilwoman said she attends a church that uses an LPPD officer at the church campus on Sunday.
According to Worley, in 2004, permission was given to then-Chief of Police Phil Williams to work with organizers for events because getting permission from council during a monthly meeting was a problem.
Williams has since moved into the position of town administrator and James Fansler is the LPPD chief. He has been carrying on as Williams did before him when it comes to extra details of his officers.
Worley saw that the church she attends had a contract with LPPD since March 2020. She felt that was a long-term contract and the officers were using the town’s vehicles. As a result, she asked for the forms and contracts to be discussed.
“I mean I was just concerned ... about the contract namely. That the liability for the Town and for us as council members, that we’re protected as far as any kind of liability. ... I did ask for (Town Attorney) Bert (Harris III) to review it, but I didn’t ask him to go any further than that. So, I just brought it to you ‘cause I just thought it needed to be addressed ... for discussion,” Worley said.
“There haven’t been any changes from what I did,” Williams said.
Williams said one change he made was to entities hiring officers and also being the supervisor of the officer during the time the officer was performing the details. That was unacceptable to Williams and he changed the procedure with the council’s approval while still the police chief. He said it was changed so the officers are supervised by the town no matter what the event.
Harris said Worley made a good point.
“The form we’ve been using needs to be modified a little bit and that is to delete any reference to private duty. The officers, once they put our badge on, they are under our authority and our responsibility,” Harris said.
Harris also said the employees have to be under the town’s direction and control.
“They’re there as a law enforcement officer, full stop,” he said.
The forms currently in use will need to be changed to reflect that the town retains the officer as an employee and to make sure the insurance covers them. He said the town could get rid of the “hold harmless indemnity clause.” Harris said he didn’t feel the hiring entity had to indemnify the town if they are doing what they are supposed to be doing – providing police protection. He recommended the council have Fansler take out the “hold harmless” clause.
Harris also added the details should only be done in the town limits.
According to Worley, the previous documents do not differentiate the details being in the town limits or not. Fansler reiterated the officers do not provide any services out of town, except at a mutual aid situation with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Councilman Ray Royce and Worley were both concerned about overtime but Harris said Fansler had it under control.
Fansler said the flat rate of $45 is charged to an organization for special details. The money is sent straight to the town for deposit into the General Fund and the officer is paid his overtime rate. Officers must work 86 hours bi-weekly of the regular schedule before they are eligible for overtime.
Mayor John Holbrook said staff and Harris will work on the new language for the contracts and bring it back to council.