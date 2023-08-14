Council may approve new Dollar General store

The Lake Placid Town Council on Monday evening will continue its consideration of the proposed Dollar General store to be built on U.S. 27 on the northern edge of town.
The council on Monday will consider a change in zoning to amend the Official Zoning Map from Highlands County Limited Business District (B-2) to Town of Lake Placid Commercial Planned Development District. That change will allow retail uses, including a Dollar General store, of which there are now more than 18,000 in the United States.
The company’s consultants have performed various studies of the empty, 1.73-acre plot of land at Lake Henry Drive where Dollar General wants to build the store. The Highlands County Engineering Department has signed off on the project with conditions. One of those conditions is that the store be served by an onsite, underground wastewater treatment system — a wastewater package plant. Dollar General also will have to install a 3,300-foot-long, 8-inch water main from the town’s water system to the site.
At the time of development, the 10,640-square-foot store will undergo the development review process, and additional requirements may be identified at that time, the county said.
Among the studies is a wide-ranging traffic study that indicates traffic from the store will not impact local roads much.
The study, by Transportation Consultants Inc. of Fort Myers, shows that homes along Lake Henry Drive, Miami Drive, Duke Street, and Notre Dame Street use Lake Henry to access U.S. 27. In addition to that traffic, the study shows the store could generate an additional 677 vehicles a day; however, no turn lane improvements will be needed, the Transportation Consultants reported.
In addition to the traffic study, consulting firms attached to the project used wildlife range maps to determine if the land is critical habitat for any endangered species, including the Florida bonneted bat, the Florida panther, eastern black rail, scrub jays, monarch butterflies, sand skinks – and many other animals.
Not only that, but the study considered whether any of Florida’s 448 endangered flowering plants and lichens are on the site, including short-leaved Rosemary, scrub plum, snakeroot, pygmy fringe tree, Carter’s mustard, and dozens more herbs and plants. The study found none, apparently.
The Town Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.