Council may approve new Dollar General store

An artist’s rendering of the Dollar General Store proposed for Lake Henry Drive and U.S. 27, about a mile north of AdventHealth Lake Placid.

 COURTESY/DOLLAR GENERAL

The Lake Placid Town Council on Monday evening will continue its consideration of the proposed Dollar General store to be built on U.S. 27 on the northern edge of town.

The council on Monday will consider a change in zoning to amend the Official Zoning Map from Highlands County Limited Business District (B-2) to Town of Lake Placid Commercial Planned Development District. That change will allow retail uses, including a Dollar General store, of which there are now more than 18,000 in the United States.

