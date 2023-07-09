The Lake Placid Town Council is at the point where the rubber meets the road when it comes to a new police station.
The question council members will ask themselves: Shall the town continue with the construction of a new police station on the Town Government Center property or not build a new police station?
Those are the two motions on the agenda for Monday evening’s regular town council meeting, now that a bid has been received for design and permitting for the proposed police headquarters.
“Current costs appear to be in the range of $1.3 million to $1.5 million for site work and building construction,” the council notes in its agenda for Monday night. “From our consultant library, proposals were solicited to design/permit a police station building on the current Town Hall property.”
Cool and Cobb Engineering of Avon Park recently put in a bid of $74,000 for design and permitting services for the new police station. The council will decide whether it can afford to continue with the new building – to be constructed on the Lake Placid Government Center property – perhaps on Monday evening.
According to Cool & Cobb’s proposal, the new building will be built from concrete block exterior walls, light wood or steel interior walls, concrete foundation and pre-engineered roof trusses.
The town will pay for the work in stages. For instance, $14,750 will be due upon the town’s acceptance of their proposal; $9,000 will be due when the company submits the water completed management permit application; $15,000 will be paid upon the town accepting a construction bid, and so on, until the town pays $12,000 a month for six months during actual construction of the police station.
The council has been debating where and when and whether to build a new police station for years, but the council reached consensus last month that it should be built near the Town Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27 North.
A third option: The council may wait to learn more before making a decision on whether to move forward.