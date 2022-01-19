LAKE PLACID – As the town announced the dates for the 2022 Town Council races recently, the three council members who face re-election revealed their plans.
Mayor John Holbrook, who has served the town as a planning board member, council member, and finally, mayor for almost 20 years, is a “Yes” for running again.
Chances are, the popular and hard-working mayor won’t have any contenders for his seat.
“I want to be mayor for 20 years,” Holbrook said last week. “I enjoy the job. I have always loved this town and want to make sure it continues to run well.”
Holbrook continually updates community organizations such as the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Placid Women’s Club and other groups.
The mayor, who serves as a tiebreaker on the council, points to its major accomplishments: the $40 million sewage modernization grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that will transition lakeside homes off septic tanks; the renovation of the town’s showcase outdoor space, Devane Park and its gazebo; and the U.S. Sugar Corporation’s plans to bring its historic steam train full of tourists from Clewiston to Lake Placid.
“There is so much to point to that has brought this town forward,” Holbrook said, ”including hiring Phil Williams as town manager and James Fansler as chief of the Lake Placid Police Department.”
The second council member who faces a re-election run is Debra Ann Worley, who first was elected to the council 20 years ago. During her tenure she introduced the Community Redevelopment Agency model of infrastructure funding to the town several years ago. CRA funds, which are drawn from property taxes in a special district, such as business zones, are then used to fix sidewalks, streets and other infrastructure. Clearwater and other cities in Florida use CRAs to eliminate and prevent conditions of blight in their communities.
“I want to continue working on the water quality and preservation of our lakes,” Worley says. She’d also like to supplement the FDEP grant with a Southwest Florida Water Management District grant for further water quality improvements.
“I also want to assist homeowners who cannot afford repairs to their homes make those repairs,” Worley says. “I worked before with an organization called Rebuilding Together to make repairs on five homes in town. This was done without cost to the homeowners or the town’s residents.”
She also wants to obtain property along Lake Clay (across U.S. 27 from Publix) for a pocket park and to “continue lowering town property taxes.”
The third council seat up for re-election is the one inhabited by Greg Sapp. The owner of Sapp Environmental Services Inc., has been on the council since 2018, and if he runs, he wants to continue pushing for the completion of the sidewalk on Heartland Boulevard. Heartland Boulevard runs from U.S. 27 by Heartland Bank, climbs the hill above Lake June, then descends all the way to the boat ramps and ball fields. The existing sidewalk stops long before it reaches the ballfields, making it unsafe for kids and other pedestrians.
“We can’t seem to make that happen after 3 ½ years on the council,” the good-natured Sapp says. “The sidewalk does a little zigzag near private property and just ends. The kids then have to walk along the road the rest of the distance to the ballfields.”
He also wants the town to do a better job maintaining its street lights; Duke Energy now replaces the bulbs, but someone must go on to the Duke Energy website to request the repair. “No one in town is doing that right now,” Sapp said.
The council member is a man of few words; he doesn’t like repeating what other council members say, because to do so wastes time. He opposes rental scooters for downtown, because he envisions scooters running into pedestrians and scooters left everywhere. He also spoke up about the color of new 95-gallon trash cans, decrying the yellow or light blue plastic cans as eyesores. The council agreed, choosing darker cans.
The next Town Council election will be held April 5, according to Town Clerk Eva Haperman-Cooper.
Qualifying for the two council member seats and mayor’s seat begins Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) at noon and ends four days later on Friday, Feb. 18 also at noon.
To qualify, each candidate must be a legally qualified voter for at least six months and a permanent resident of the town. The voting spot – First Baptist Church at 119 E. Royal Palm Ave. in Lake Placid – is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By the way, voter registration closes March 7. If you have any questions about voter registration, polling locations or vote by mail, please call the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections’ Office at 863-402-6655.
Anyone who wants to request a vote by mail ballot, can contact the Supervisor of Elections’ office or visit the website at www.votehighlands.com.