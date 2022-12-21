LAKE PLACID — State Sen. Erin Grall will soon have a satellite office in Lake Placid’s government center now that the town council has approved her lease.
The District 29 legislator represents Highlands, Glades, Indian River, Okeechobee and part of St. Lucie county, but she’ll now also have an office in the Caladium Capital of the World.
Which is fitting, because she sits on the Senate agriculture as well as the agricultural appropriations committee in Tallahassee. Her new office, for which she will pay the town $185 a month, puts her smack dab in the cattle farms, orange groves, caladium fields and other agriculture operations that form the backbone of her constituent economy.
It will not be her only District 29 office, of course, but town council members know they’ll only have to walk down a hallway to one of her staff assistants about issues dear to the town.
“It’s great that the senator wants an office in Lake Placid to serve constituents here,” Council Member Ray Royce said. “She’ll be involved in the area.”
Royce, who is executive director of the Heartland Agriculture Coalition, said Grall has met with several agricultural and business organizations in the area.
“It’s good to have them think about Lake Placid,” he said. “We kind of create a hospitable climate to live in Highlands County.”
To accommodate the senator and her small staff, the town installed a second door to an existing office at a cost of $4,500, according to Town Administrator Phil Williams.
The council approved the lease on a 4-0 vote.