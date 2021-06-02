LAKE PLACID — The Town Council not only approved Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center’s facility plan to link to the town’s wastewater treatment system, it proposed connecting more than 1,600 homes – especially along the shores of Lake Placid, Lake June, Lake June Point, and Placid Lakes neighborhoods – to the town’s wastewater treatment system.
Two resolutions at Wednesday’s special meeting surround the conference center’s plans to begin removing aging septic tanks and modernizing its wastewater system by Nov. 19. According to Matt B. Taylor, the attorney representing the conference center in its talks with the town, the conference center will disconnect the septic systems and convert them into a series of lift stations that will pump the effluent into the Lake Placid wastewater system. The work will be paid by the conference center’s owners, the Florida District of the Church of the Nazarene.
The church has also agreed to pay for a portion of the cost of upgrading the town’s water treatment lift stations at Main Street and Lake Placid High School. The work on the conference center property will cost upwards of $1 million; the installation of the sewer line and lift stations could cost as much as $1.5 million, Taylor said.
The town’s approval of the conference center’s plan is vital to the church’s grant application to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The FDEP ordered the conference center, which inhabits facilities that date back to the 1920s, to modernize its sewer system to protect water quality in the Lake Okeechobee Basin. The Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, church groups, and other organizations use the facility for retreats and outdoor activities.
According to Taylor, the church has until July 17, 2022, to complete the work connecting the conference center to the city’s sewer system and by Jan. 18, 2023, to complete other requirements, such as testing the system and other documentation.
Taylor also praised the council and especially Lake Placid Town Attorney Bert Harris.
“This has been a lot of hard work and we’ve put our heads together to get this done,” he said.
The second council vote, authorizing a State Revolving Fund grant application the church would use to pay for the work, also passed. The application is a response to the FDEP order that the conference center upgrade its sewage technology. SRF money goes to projects that improve water quality around the state.
The $1.2 million, interest-free loan could also be forgiven because the town, and the conference center are within the Lake Okeechobee Basin Map Action Plan, an area of critical importance to the state’s overall water quality.
The third agenda item the council passed, titled “requesting grants to improve and expand the Town’s wastewater collection and treatment system,” focuses on the town’s own water quality efforts. It is a “big ask” in the words of Harris, a request for $20 million from the state. The plan: connect more than 1,600 homes to the town’s wastewater treatment system.
Some $750 million in federal money – disbursed by Tallahassee – could soon be available for municipalities, Harris told the council. He urged councilmembers to give him the OK to apply for the money to bring Placid Lakes, Lake June Point, and other neighborhoods online. A $3 million, advanced wastewater treatment plant handling up to a million gallons of wastewater a day would be the heart of the expanded system. The new technology would be installed at the wastewater treatment center near the high school, with lift stations and lines extending into neighborhoods that have been on septic tanks for generations.
“I say, let’s go for it and put in an ask to convert as many homes as we can in the greater Lake Placid area to municipal sewer,’” Harris told the Highland News-Sun.
Harris had town staff put together a list of what the $20 million grant would pay for:
• $11 million for a gravity main and force main to West Interlake Drive
• $3 million for a south town wastewater collection system, a project that is system designed and shovel ready, Harris said. That project which would include assistance to help low-income families pay for hooking up to the system
• Cost undetermined: a 1-million gallons per day advanced water treatment plant
• $600,000 to close the Tomoka Wastewater Plant
• $800,000 for low-pressure line and lift stations to serve 150 homes in north Lake Placid (lake), East Lake, Lake Mirror drives, and other nearby homes.
• $2.5 million for lift stations and other wastewater infrastructure for 150 homes near south Lake Placid (lake)
• The rest would pay for transitioning homes in Highway Park, Lake June Point, Placid Lakes North, Simpsonville and Lake June line, North Lake Pearl, Sirena, and South Main.
The application was due June 1.
Being surrounded by a system of lakes in the critical Lake Okeechobee Basin increases the town’s chances of getting the money, Harris believes.
“We meet a lot of the criteria to have a fairly good shot,” Harris told the council.
The council also approved a resolution asking the Highlands County commission to support the town’s $20 million wastewater grant application. The resolution also asks the county to require homeowners to connect to the town’s wastewater system when it becomes available.
The council’s various wastewater funding resolutions are designed to run a parallel track, but seek the same result: getting homes and businesses off septic systems, Harris said.