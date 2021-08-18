LAKE PLACID — The new real estate agent representing the town’s property transactions told the Town Council that the former town hall is worth a lot less than once thought.
Though an appraiser in June valued the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. at $473,000, Greg Karlson of Advantage Realty #1 told the council at last week’s meeting that it is worth about $260,000.
Karlson’s lower appraisal, though unofficial, took Town Attorney Bert Harris by surprise.
“Let’s take a breath and back up and find out what we have to sell,” Harris said, “because you’re telling us kind of a different story than we have been led to believe.”
The revelation put the brakes on the sale of the old Town Hall, but will give the town time to remove a large electricity generator and reconsider the building’s overall condition. The building is to be sold “as is.”
The town has several properties in play as it decides where to put a new Lake Placid Police Department, in cramped quarters at 8 N. Oak Ave. Though Councilwoman Debbie Worley wants the new police station built on the Town Government Center property at 1069 U.S. 27 North, other council members suggest other locations.
The council’s first step was to determine the value of three pieces of town property. In June, the council hired appraiser William K. Boyd Inc. of Sebring, who appraised them. He valued 619 Hillcrest Ave. at $130,600, the present police station at $276,000 and the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., at $473,000. The three properties combined are worth $879,600, Boyd wrote in his formal appraisal.
A fourth parcel became available during Monday’s council meeting after Hosmer “Hoz” L. Compton donated a full block fronting South Main Avenue for the police station. Compton, who wants to keep the police station downtown, said he will take the land back if it’s not used for that purpose in the next six years.
With appraisals and a plan in hand, the council put out bids for a real estate agent to represent the town in its disposition of the properties and other real estate deals it might entertain in the next year. Last week, it voted to give the job to Karlson. Karlson’s first job: to help the town market and sell the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd.
Karlson told the council that comparable buildings in surrounding streets had sold for $68 a square foot, not the $100 per square foot or more properties Boyd had used in comparison.
Nancy May, who valued the building with Karlson, said realtors approach properties differently than appraisers, though they often work in tandem.
“We look at the condition of the property and what type of maintenance is required to bring it up to turn-key condition,” she said. “An appraiser does not do that, they see how many square feet the property is and compare it to other properties in the area.”
In fact, the Highlands County Property Appraiser puts the building and land’s total assessed value at $456,406; the building alone is valued at $319,940. The county uses a cost model minus depreciation to determine a property’s value, said Ed Sager, chief deputy in the property appraiser’s office. Government buildings are different from businesses or warehouses.
“We don’t have a market to compare it to if a local government is looking at selling. It’s about the market value on the open market with a knowledgeable buyer not under compulsion. The value we put on them doesn’t matter,” Sager said.
The council decided to wait until the town better understands the condition of the building’s roof, air conditioning units, and other systems before affixing a price and letting Karlson find a seller.
The town also wants to remove a working electric generator and other items from the building to make it ready for sale before giving Karlson the go-ahead.