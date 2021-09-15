Council pays homage to late former mayor

LAKE PLACID — The Town Council honored former Mayor Gary Nichols at its Monday regular meeting. Nichols died Aug. 31 after what the council called “a battle with COVID-19.”
Nichols, who became mayor in 2002 by a vote of 297 to 93, helped guide the council from 2000 to 2004. He was mayor for two years, from 2002 to 2004, serving as the tie-breaker on the five-member council. During his tenure as mayor, the town completed its 10-year struggle to build a new wastewater treatment facility, reconstructed Dal Hall Boulevard, annexed and developed substantial residential properties, and survived three hurricanes, all of which converged on Lake Placid during his last few weeks as mayor.
The proclamation expressed condolences to the family for his untimely passing. The council then named Nichols Mayor Emeritus and provided Lake Placid citizens’ thanks for his time on the council and in the mayor’s office.
Mayor John Holbrook remembered working with Nichols on the council.
“This was really a shock to all of us,” Holbrook said Monday. “He was a really great guy, and I was his vice mayor. We played a lot of golf together. This is really a sad time for us.”
The town’s 30-by-50-foot American flag in the median of U.S. 27 was lowered to half staff to observe Nichols’ passing.
When his death was announced earlier this month, Council Member Debra Ann Worley called Nichols “a great charismatic personality and great family man. His concern and love for Lake Placid will always be admirable.”
On Monday, she said, “I want to say, during the memorial, the church was full. It was a really great turnout.”