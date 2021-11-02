As with any business or not-profit in order to operate and maintain a building you must plan months in advance for ways to create revenue. Without that revenue you will surely not survive.
Highlands Art League has not been able to plan art classes or workshops for the Visual Art Center since the CRA began talking about demolishing the building to make way for a waterfront project. The city has put this building and two other historic buildings now occupied by Sebring Historical Society on a month-to-month lease. This makes it impossible and impractical to plan events or to spend any money on maintenance or repair.
Highlands Art League saved these three older building from demolition 18 years ago and has paid for the upkeep of all of those building with donations, grants and volunteers. In fact, one of the donors was the CRA for $57,000 of taxpayers money. When COVID hit it was impossible for them to continue the upkeep of them all. They decided to keep the Visual Art Center because it was where all of their classes, children’s summer programs and other activities occurred.
There was 12 more years left on the lease the city granted the Art League, but instead of honoring that lease for this last building, they drew up another lease for just one year. Obviously, the remaking of the waterfront was in the planning stage at that time. Without any warning to the Art League, a grand new plan was released that involved tearing down all of the buildings in the Allen Altvater Cultural Center.
That year was up recently and now the buildings are on a month-to-month lease. Meaning that at anytime the city can decide to evict the Art League and demolish the building. I doubt the city council would be able to function on a month-to-month basis.
This month the latest insult to Highlands Art League was added to an already long list of insults.
At a recent city council meeting, an outfitter made a proposal to the city council to open an outfitter post at the waterfront that the CRA is proposing. Scott Noethlich, Sebring city administrator, called the Art League and let them know he was letting the outfitter tour the Visual Art Center as a possible building they could rent or buy.
After months of believing the Visual Arts Center might simply be demolished with no compensation, which in itself is hard to contemplate, there is a possibility that now it’s OK for it to stay and a for-profit business could simply take it out from under the Art League.
This insensitive, insulting, dismissive, thoughtless and infuriating action by the City of Sebring is beyond anything I could have imagined.
The Sebring City Council has sign a death warrant for the Highlands Art League.
Alice Stroppel is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.