LAKE PLACID — The Town Council on Monday agreed to close off a block of North Main Avenue for the popular Saturday Farmer’s Market – but the agreement lets the council or mayor end the arrangement at any time.

The 2-2 council vote, which Mayor John Holbrook broke by voting to approve the street closure, saw council members Nell Frewin Hays and Greg Sapp voting against the street closing and council member Charles Wilson and Vice Mayor Ray Royce voting yes.

Recommended for you