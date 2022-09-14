LAKE PLACID — The Town Council on Monday agreed to close off a block of North Main Avenue for the popular Saturday Farmer’s Market – but the agreement lets the council or mayor end the arrangement at any time.
The 2-2 council vote, which Mayor John Holbrook broke by voting to approve the street closure, saw council members Nell Frewin Hays and Greg Sapp voting against the street closing and council member Charles Wilson and Vice Mayor Ray Royce voting yes.
Construction in the green space abutting the storefronts of Journal Plaza has forced booth vendors to find a new location for their Saturday morning, open-air market. The Town Council, Highlands County, and the managers of the Lake Placid Farmers Market have been negotiating the street closure for weeks.
The street would close between Dal Hall Boulevard and East Belleview Street every Saturday between Oct. 15 and April 19, 2023 – if the Farmers Market meets specific details.
Farmer’s Market manager Theresa Torrella must still meet a series of requirements – hiring a police presence, paying for trash removal, paying for signage, obtaining insurance, obtaining the permission of the county to close the street (Main Avenue is County Road 17) – before the town would agree to a contractual agreement. Torrella had asked for time on Monday’s agenda to find ways to reduce the cost of those requirements, which she said would cost her organization more than $10,000.
Torrella and her members have run into growing opposition to the idea from businesses less than a three-minute walk who will not benefit from the growing Saturday morning crowds. In fact, the businesses closest to Journal Plaza say they will not consider another option than opening the street.
Those who oppose the street closing say Stuart Park – which is a one-minute walk from the street closing – is a better location that is centrally located to send foot traffic to businesses along Interlake Boulevard.
Recent emails from residents who might be affected by diverted traffic, as well as other businesses that want the market hosted in Stuart Park, led the council to suggest Stuart Park or another location that could benefit other businesses. That was not good news for Farmers Market participants in the audience.
At the start of the sometimes contentious Monday evening hearing, council members said they’d heard from downtown businesses that have not benefited from the foot traffic the market generates on North Main Avenue.
“Other locations have said they are not happy the street would be closed, because it would be an inconvenience for their clients,” Frewin-Hays said. “I would like people to have an open mind when considering Stuart Park. It has advantages, it has parking, it already has restrooms, shade, a pavilion for music, and it’s been a successful venue site for other things, like the Caladium Festival.”
“I have had contact with people in that area who were not excited about doing this,” Sapp told the audience. Royce said he’d also spoken to business owners in the past five weeks who are opposed to the street closing.
“I would like to try to accommodate Lake Placid’s overall business community, including the businesses along North Main, to do what is right for the business community of Lake Placid,” Royce said.
“I’m with Nell on this,” Sapp said. “We have a location for it, it’s set up for it, and I’m not comfortable shutting down a town street for this. I’ve had complaints from neighbors further down Main Street to the south. People (visiting the Farmers Market) are tying up their parking in front of their businesses, so regular customers can’t get in there. Stuart Park is a better location for this.”
Business owners along North Main Avenue between Dal Hall Boulevard and East Belleview Street – as well as businesses inside Journal Plaza that directly benefited from the Saturday market crowd – are “adamant” that they want the street closed, Royce said.
Town Administrator Phil Williams, referring to emails from Farmer’s Market vendors, said, “They didn’t care to consider another location.”
Torrella told the council that they’d researched other locations, but did not say why those locations didn’t work.
“We have considered different areas around the community,” she said. She said they considered the following: walking distance, ease of access, traffic patterns, parking, access to utilities, and “ability for community socializing in a safe and welcoming environment.”
“We did consider Stuart, Devane Park, and other properties throughout the area that were offered to us,” she said. She did not say why Stuart Park or other locations fell short.