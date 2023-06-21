Now that a new 5,000-square-foot police station could be built on the Lake Placid Government Center property, council members envision a larger complex there.

The 20,000-square-foot former church, which now houses town administrative offices, the council chambers, and State Sen. Erin Grall’s office is surrounded by several acres of undeveloped land. Not only that, but the town purchased 27 acres of orange grove above the government center from the Dohmann Family in 2022.

