Now that a new 5,000-square-foot police station could be built on the Lake Placid Government Center property, council members envision a larger complex there.
The 20,000-square-foot former church, which now houses town administrative offices, the council chambers, and State Sen. Erin Grall’s office is surrounded by several acres of undeveloped land. Not only that, but the town purchased 27 acres of orange grove above the government center from the Dohmann Family in 2022.
At a recent Town Council meeting, Council Member Greg Sapp proposed the police station be built on the U.S. 27 side of the government center property so police vehicles have quick access to the highway. The rest of the property can become home to future town facilities.
“One question we’d have is how would a new police station interface with further development up there,” Council Member Ray Royce said of the government center property. “It could be built behind or north of the town government center, or it could sit out there toward U.S. 27.”
The property has a small garage that might have a mower or two in it, but the majority of the town’s maintenance equipment is stored at the town barn near the wastewater plant on Main Avenue. There is not much room left there.
“We are already out of space there, we just anticipate especially with an expanded utility department, more people and more stuff,” Royce said. “Five years from now or decades from now, we’ll need a new set of equipment barns on the government center property.”
The land around the cemetery could be home to a new water plant too, Royce said. “That’s why we have that property.”
The town must jump through several hoops before construction on the new police station can begin, but Sapp wants a unified look around the government center.
“I’d like to see it built to match the town government center building,” Sapp said. “White stucco. And I’d like to have the matching building in a good location that’s efficient.”