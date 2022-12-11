Oklahoma Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Oklahoma in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.

 SUE OGROCKI/AP PHOTO

TULSA, Okla. — Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.

Recommended for you