LAKE PLACID – In its regular meeting Monday, Town Council approved asking the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) for a total of $113,688 instead of the $133,300 they approved in the January meeting.
The nearly $20,000 difference is due to the Town Council members changing projects that they are asking RPAC to fund. In January, the project they were asking for help funding was Phase II of the Lake June Park improvements and fencing for the play areas and park facilities.
Town Administrator Phil Williams brought three options in front of the council Monday night to be considered before the RPAC application was due on Feb. 11.
Option number one was the original choice from the January meeting.
Option two is what the council actually chose and includes:
- $21,840 to remove and replace all wood poles that hold the stadium lights.
- $81,848 to remove existing lighting and replace it with LED lighting.
- $10,000 to “install new fencing around play area and park facilities.”
The total project would be $113,688.
The town would have to provide a 25% match of $28,422. RPAC would fund the last 75% at $85,266.
Option three would have combined all options and their projects that would include the fencing, lighting, replacing the lighting, and Phase II, which is mainly the parking by the lake side of the ball fields. The total for option three would be $236,988.
Councilman Charles Wilson thought RPAC would be more interested in funding the lighting and fencing project than Phase II, which is mainly parking lots on the boat dock side of the complex. Councilman Ray Royce agreed and said they could always ask RPAC and possibly TDC to fund option one as a long-term project.
Williams said during the meeting that the project is in line with the type of projects that RPAC likes to fund. On Wednesday, Recreation Supervisor Harry Durbano seemed to think there is a good chance the project will be funded.