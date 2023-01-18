LAKE PLACID – Wanted: A new planning director for the town of Lake Placid.
After about seven months of paying an independent consultant to perform the job, the Town Council agreed at its Jan. 9 regular meeting that it was time to hire a planning director.
“We will spend as much or more money for a part-time contract person than a full-time employee,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said. “If we are going to make that level of investment, we should have a full-time employee focused on the wide range of planning decisions in Lake Placid.”
The planning director job description proposes hiring a full-time planner as a “working director” responsible for administrative and technical work in long-range planning to determine compliance with Comprehensive Plan mandates and policies for the Town of Lake Placid.
- Collecting and distributing permit applications to the appropriate reviewers.
- Conversing with applicants to explain processes and answer questions.
- Issuing permits after all requirements are met.
- Reviewing and processing complex comprehensive plan amendments, re-zonings, annexations, site plans, and plats.
- Reviewing zoning and land development codes and make suggestions or revisions which will better suit the vision of the town council.
- Attending meetings and conferences required to effectively implement the Comprehensive Plan.
There is much more to the job description; the council lists all of them in the meeting agenda available at the Lake Placid Government Center homepage.
The council is using a $63,000 annual salary to calculate the budget. “It does not guarantee a hire at that pay-grade,” the agenda item states. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in an applicable or related field; it can be supplemented by experience.
The planning director will work alongside Joe Barber, the assistant town administrator and will do the bidding of the council. The council agreed that La Rue Planning & Management Services of Fort Myers has been doing a good job of handling planning issues for the town, but paying a full-time planning director makes more sense.
“We not only need planning and zoning, we need to be working on reviewing and updating our land development regulations,” Royce said. “We have come to the conclusion that it is the most economic way to have our own person in-house.”