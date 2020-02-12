LAKE PLACID — Town Council unanimously decided not to spend over $17,000 on a LED reader board sign for the Government Center on Monday night at the regular council meeting. The request was made by Town Administrator Phil Williams to replace the current sign that no longer functions in January; council gave Williams the green light to get some bids on the sign.
The purpose of the reader board would be to promote public meetings and communicate information during emergencies. In January, Williams said he had already spent $500 trying to repair the current sign. Williams brought a bid for a double-sided single (red on black) colored sign from Stewart Signs for $17,000.
“I was told by the church that had been in here, that the sign that we have now had been hit by lightning,” Councilwoman Debra Worley said. “So, I’m not surprised it doesn’t work. … I was hoping that we could have two signs.”
Worley said she would have like to see two signs on the reader board to communicate events and items such as road work and for emergencies to help the public. She also said she would like to at least have a one-sided sign.
In January, Councilman Greg Sapp said he was “indifferent” to the sign. He reiterated that sentiment in Monday’s meeting. “It’s a helluva lot of money to spend on a sign,” he said.
He said the sign is partially blocked by trees and is in a dangerous part of southbound travel on U.S. 27. Williams said he was indifferent also, but joking told the council to not make him try to make the current sign work if they voted not to have a new sign. They promised Williams they would not ask him to fix the sign.
Councilman Charles Wilson said it was not a prudent time for the expense and if it was really a needed item, it could be revisited during the next budget workshops. The matter was dropped.
In other action, the Lake Placid Town Council was asked by Williams to consider raising the pay for the Special Magistrate position. The attorney now makes $40 per half hour/$80 per hour. Williams asked the other towns how much their Special Magistrates get paid and got no response.
However, he was able to determine the Special Magistrate in Avon Park was being paid $110 per hour.
Councilman Ray Royce made the motion in the affirmative, Sapp seconded the motion and it was unanimously approved.