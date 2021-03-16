Today is the calm before the storm, as the gates open at 6 a.m. Wednesday for the 69th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Race fans have plenty to look forward to over the next five days, beginning with tonight’s IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fan Fest features the always-popular transporter parade around the Sebring Circle, followed by question-and-answer sessions with Thomas “Flash” Gordon at 6:20 p.m.; drivers Ryan Dalziel, Renger van der Zande and Kyle Tilley at 6:30 p.m.; and Michelin Pilot Challenge drivers Hugh Plumb, Owen Trinkler and Matt Plumb at 7 p.m.
The action on the track begins Wednesday, but the action outside the track is also pretty good Wednesday morning, as fans make their way to their favorite spots on the track, many complete with elaborate scaffolds and various construction to make viewing the race easier.
The cars take to the track at 12:15 p.m. when the Mazda MX-5 Cup cars have practice and the day winds-up at 5:30 p.m.
Things pick-up a couple of notches Thursday, with cars hitting the track at 8:15 a.m. The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship are on the track three times, including the night practice session from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
IMSA packs a lot of action into Friday’s schedule, with the second and final race of the week for the MX-5 Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup cars beginning at 9 a.m., with qualifying for the 12 Hours of Sebring running between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
At 2:35 p.m. Friday is the two-hour Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, the Michelin Pilot Challenge race.
Saturday is race day, with the 12 hours beginning at 10:10 a.m. Lee Greenwood will be on hand to sing “God Bless the USA” and the national anthem prior to the start of the race.
For more information visit sebringraceway.com.