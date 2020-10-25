This home is at 3804 Rodeo Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $219,900 and is listed with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group, Dawn Dell, Broker Associate.
This home was built in 1993 and features over 1,900 living square feet (under air) and a total of over 2,400 square feet (under roof). Located in desirable Country Club of Sebring where you have amenities to large pool, golf cart community and surrounded by state-owned land.
This home has an open inviting floor plan with the kitchen being the center heart of the home. There are three bedrooms and two baths with two-car garage. The main living and bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors. The rear family room has an abundant of natural lighting and a perfect place to relax. Each bedroom is on a different corner of the home so they are private. Guest bathroom features newer granite countertops and a tub shower combo. The master bathroom has a nice sized walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The garage is nicely oversized.
The backyard has a wonderful butterfly garden you can enjoy watching. The exterior has front elevation landscaping. There are gutters in place for water protection.
Country Club of Sebring is conveniently located and accessible to all main throughways to east or west coast of Florida.
Open house today, Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Please stop by. Home is offered by BHHS Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. Please view the professional photos and interactive 3D tour online at www.dawndell.com. Or call Dell directly for more information at 863-381-0400.
MLS 275679