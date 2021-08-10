Country is in flux
In reply to “Your View” submitters with the everything-is-Trump’s-fault view of the country, this is a plea, warning, observance, cry to take in what I am trying to say.
There are as many Trump supporters as there are of you in this country.
We are not swayed by your hate-filled rhetoric and who actually make us more steadfast in our resolve.
You point out things that are at most half-truths or just downright lies, which are easy to see. Like how many of the Oh! most horrible Capitol rioters actually involved real Trump supporters, those same supporters that attended peaceful rallies for the last five years? The planning under supervision of our highly respected Commander and Chief of the Capitol Police was a joke and probably planned by the same. From Star Wars comes a wise saying, “who is more foolish the fool, or the fool who follows the fool”?
This country is in flux and threatened at its core because many now think God is an inconvenience rather than who He truly is, and the God inspired words written into our Constitution are being trampled upon.
It is not the self confidence and sometimes obnoxious present of the last president that should frighten you, but the all too willing congress and major media corporations ready to give up our country for a one world government and economy.
Take heed! The sake of a world economy run by real tyrants.
Jay Broker
Sebring