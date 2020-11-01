This home is at 4100 Thoroughbred Lane in Sebring. It is priced for $425,000 and is listed with Rona Port with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This home features 2,987 living square feet and 3,275 total square feet.
Country living at its best! This property is on 2.5 fenced acres and could just be your forever home. This unique log home, now sided on the exterior, shows the beauty of the logs throughout the interior of the home in every room. Entering the home, you are met by the massive great room, which has a full wall stone fireplace, cathedral ceiling and is truly open concept to the kitchen and dining areas.
The kitchen was updated recently, complete with a copper farmhouse sink, double wall ovens, dishwasher and new counters. There is an area to get a quick bite off the kitchen as well as a larger dining area for family gatherings. The spacious great room can accommodate an exceptionally large sectional as well as additional chairs. Directly off the dining area is yet another large living space under air that could be used as a family room, game room, office – use your imagination.
The flooring in the hallway to the bedrooms and in all bedrooms is a fabulous wood-like tile. All bedrooms could easily accommodate a queen or king-size bed.
The sellers are leaving the large above-ground pool but there is plenty of room to build that inground pool. The property is completely fenced and is currently being used for their horses. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped gardens with abundance of flowering plants. There is a large enclosed back porch to relax and view nature and the flowering foliage. The two-car detached garage, measuring 24-by-34 feet, could be a perfect oversized workshop or plenty of room for all your toys and equipment. There is also a shaded area in front of the property with a firepit.
The location of this home is minutes from town, yet feels quiet, calming and relaxing. Make an appointment to meet Rascal the pot belly pig in person while touring the home. He’s a very welcoming host!
Enjoy a 3-D Visual tour that can be found on the website, rport.bhhsfloridaproperties.com
This beautiful home has all the perks and amenities anyone could want. Bring your horses ... enjoy the country life. If you are looking for that an unusual home, call to schedule a showing to see this one today!
The property is listed by Rona Port at 863-414-6570 with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, or email rport@bhhsflpg.com