Now is the moment! Where is our president? Where is the leader President Donald Trump is supposed to be? He won the election and has since been mostly concerned with himself, his ratings and the stock market.
He said that we were at war and declared a country wide emergency. Once an emergency is declared by a president, he is obligated to lead in all facets of the war effort just as President Roosevelt did during World War II. Did you ever hear President Roosevelt say, “We are not an ordering clerk?” Did you ever hear FDR say, “This is a state problem? We will only stand by?"
So, what do we get? A man who has no idea how to handle a national disaster. Not even to have the common sense of what to do. He waited 42 days before saying anything that resembled a presidential edict. How many people died during those critical 42 days? He proclaimed that he did nothing wrong and did everything right.
Then, how come all the speeches concerning testing at Target, Walmart, etc. never materialized? All the new, faster ways of testing were being put into place at that moment. We have tested more than any country in the world. Lies, lies, lies. We have tested less than any other country in the world.
South Korea knew the same day as the U.S. exactly how serious this virus was and how easily it spread. They started testing 5,000 or more people a day. What did we do? Our president said we have very few cases and they will soon disappear. Now, he continuously has these two-hour or more briefings every day. It is not necessary for him to be there. Just the scientists and doctors should give a daily report.
Oh no, that’s not good enough. He can’t have his rallies, so he uses these hours every day as his rallies. He just rambles on and on and then includes all his grievances and so called successes. During all this wasted time, the scientists and doctors have to stand by and the networks have to relinquish this time as he is the president. Any remarks that he makes that are questioned by a reporter using the facts, he calls fake news.
Why go on? This country needs trust, stability and leadership.
Everyone, have faith. There is much more light in the world than darkness and we will be triumphant.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring