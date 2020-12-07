What was Donald Trump's choice but to challenge the election results. For four years the Establishment has been against him full force and now they want him to trust them. He is doing what most of us would do in the same situation. Do you remember what Biden was told? "Never concede!" Consistency, where art thou??
No, Trump's challenge is not corrupting the "sacred" voting system, but he is challenging the corruption that obviously entered into the system. Wholesale mail-in ballots are inviting fraud.
I am not a "Trumpite," but I did support/vote for many of his policies. Granted, his demeanor is sometimes hard to handle. He is not a "politician" and that was held against him for four years. Pollsters might find it interesting to see how many votes for Biden were not votes for his dangerous policies and baggage that is tied to him, but actually just votes against Trump. This would quiet Biden's boastful rhetoric.
In spite of the Obama/The Squad, etc. hate USA mindset, I will take this country with all its warts over any country or government today. I, like many of you, have travelled enough in other countries to see the greatness of this land and how truly blessed we are, but we must be careful and watchful for this can be lost as learned from historical and Biblical history. We better wake up and stop the bloodbath of innocent children, i.e. abortion. Why isn't the daily account of abortion murders published? God, heavenly Father, please continue to bless America with a wakeup call and a return to your Divine will.
Frank Parker
Sebring