While COVID-19 numbers didn’t show much change in Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases in the United States took a big jump over the past week. For the seven-day period of Dec. 1-7, CDC is reporting 458,986 new cases, the highest number weekly number since September. There were 303,773 cases the previous week, creating a 51.4% increase in cases the past week.

Weekly COVID deaths in the U.S. jumped more than 1,000 to 2,981, although numbers the previous week were likely artificially low due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The two-week total of 4,825 falls in line with numbers seen over the last several months.

Recommended for you