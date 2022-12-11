While COVID-19 numbers didn’t show much change in Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases in the United States took a big jump over the past week. For the seven-day period of Dec. 1-7, CDC is reporting 458,986 new cases, the highest number weekly number since September. There were 303,773 cases the previous week, creating a 51.4% increase in cases the past week.
Weekly COVID deaths in the U.S. jumped more than 1,000 to 2,981, although numbers the previous week were likely artificially low due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The two-week total of 4,825 falls in line with numbers seen over the last several months.
The CDC is showing an average of 4,864 new COVID hospitalizations per day, which is a 10.1% increase from the previous week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed 38,677 hospitalized in the country on Saturday. There were 3,752 ICU cases.
CDC is reporting a total of 99.24 million cases and 1.08 million deaths in the U.S.
In Florida, the CDC is showing 18,091 new cases for the week, which is slightly less than the 18,761 cases reported by the Florida Department of Health the previous week.
HHS is showing 1,893 hospitalizations in Florida on Saturday, marking the second straight week with an increase of more than 250 patients from the previous week. ICU cases were at 181, which is a slight increase from the previous week.
The New York Times is showing Highlands County with 765 deaths, the same as last week, while showing the state with a positivity rate of 13%, which is a slight increase from FDOH numbers from a week ago.
Globally, there have been a total of 648.7 million cases and 6.65 million deaths, with 13.44 million cases and 41,293 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The four-week global numbers showed an increase in cases and a slight increase in the number of deaths.
There have 13.07 billion vaccine doses given globally, with 162 million given in the past four weeks.