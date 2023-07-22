Highlands County officially accepted federal funds for Sebring Parkway Phase IV this week.
It’s a $1.1 million grant agreement from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Economic Development Initiative for planning, design and environmental clearance for the final spur off the Sebring Roundabout.
HUD will reimburse the county for funds spent toward that task, up to $1.1 million. Phase IV, when done, would connect the roundabout to Arbuckle Creek Road.
The funding was one of the last acts of support for the county from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office before he transitioned from U.S. House District 17 to District 18.
The move drew questions from Lake Placid resident Beth Degnan, who said the fourth phase wasn’t needed and that the money could be better spent improving other existing roads than making a new one.
County Engineer J.D. Langford explained that, in addition to the fact the funds are specifically designated at the federal level for Phase IV, and can’t be used anywhere else, Phase IV will alleviate some growing concerns.
First, Langford said, Arbuckle Creek Road is primed for development, as one of the few through-roads in the county that doesn’t have large housing developments on it.
Second, the connection would provide a smoother route for garbage trucks and other haulers to go from U.S. 27 to the Highlands County Landfill, by way of Sebring Parkway and Arbuckle Creek Road.
Lastly, Langford said, the spoke would make Arbuckle Creek Road and the Parkway an effective bypass from north Sebring to U.S. 98 at Lorida, just in case there is a major accident on U.S. 98. It’s also hoped it will help alleviate congestion on State Road 17.
County commissioners approved the purchase of 12 acres of citrus grove on Arbuckle Creek Road in June last year, from Gloria S. Crutchfield, for $254,520. It will be used to realign Arbuckle Creek Road from the south edge of the property to the north edge, having Arbuckle Creek Road cross SR 17 on the north side of the Circle K gas station at 3390 SR 17 North, versus the south side.
The 12 acres is enough to provide for a road, all the necessary retention ponds, and perhaps a Highlands County Fire Rescue station, if commissioners want one there.
The county still needs to secure the right of way through existing groves between the roundabout and S.R. 17. County officials said Highlands County Engineering will have a better idea after a first phase of design, including an intersection analysis at S.R. 17, on whether that would be a traffic signal or roundabout.
Traffic engineers would prefer a roundabout, county officials said.