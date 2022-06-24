SEBRING — One of the biggest problems, public safety professionals will tell you, comes after they arrive on the scene and have to navigate a strange building.
If a fire or police agency already has maps of buildings in their jurisdiction, they may be able to find a person or group in need of rescue during an incident. If called to a strange place outside their jurisdiction, they may not have that information.
That’s how $812,573 in grants from the state 911 board will help: It will provide geographic information system (GIS) mapping of the interiors of local buildings and the equipment to utilize it, providing dispatchers with the ability to direct fire crews, medical personnel or law enforcement teams to the exact spot where they are needed.
Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber and 911 Consolidated Dispatch Coordinator Shane Smith presented the budget amendment to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of it, which will allow Smith to start making purchases to set up the system in her department.
Barber said Smith worked hard to get the grants. County commissioners didn’t have much to say, except for “Good job.”
The budget amendment, 21-22-090, will assign the E911 Operations Grant into Project 21076 — Motorola 911 and into Project 21077 — GIS-Indoor Mapping in the amounts of $682,648 and $129,925, respectively.
Smith said that the GIS indoor mapping will map the interiors of all schools and various public buildings to give that extra level of situational awareness for personnel on scene through the dispatchers.
“It will overlay on top of our 911 map,” Smith said. “It will give us room numbers, so we’ll know what floor. We’ll know what room they’re coming from.”
The system will also specify locations of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) or first aid kits in a medical emergency, allowing dispatchers to direct callers to supplies and resources they have on-hand while first-responders are still en route.
“So, in real time, when there’s an emergency and that time when there’s an emergency, that overlays what we have now? If somebody’s on a phone, trapped in a building, you’ll be able to see what the closest exit is, what have you?” Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked. “And try to assist them to get safely out of the building, which we currently do not have in our system, correct?”
Smith said yes, her dispatchers don’t have that information yet, but this system would provide it for them.
“Currently, all I use is aerials,” Smith said.
This new system will give building numbers, room numbers and other detailed information.