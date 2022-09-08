SEBRING — On Tuesday, county commissioners voted unanimously to accept $945,000 into their budget to improve starting pay for deputies.
They also officially accepted and allocated $607,202 collected by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for services, which have previously not been reported separately as revenue from services.
In the past, such revenue was counted into the overall revenue for the Sheriff’s Office, said Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner. However, auditors for the county have advised that revenue from services needs to be specified as such.
The $945,000 allocation came from the state, a Law Enforcement Salary Assistance (LESA) grant for Fiscally-Constrained Counties. The allocations overall will provide a total of just over $15 million to 29 fiscally-constrained counties in order to raise starting salaries to $45,000 by Oct. 1 of this year.
According to agenda materials, Highlands’ allocation is the fourth largest among the 29. In his request to the Board of County Commissioners, Sheriff Paul Blackman states that the impact of the state mandate to raise starting salaries also necessitates raising all salaries to adjust for seniority and promotions among all of the agency’s 241 sworn positions.
That will raise the Sheriff’s Office labor costs from just over $18.03 million to just less than $19.65 million, a difference of $1,615,691, or an 8.96% increase.
The allocation of $945,000, according to agenda materials, will bring the net budget impact to a $670,691 increase, or 3.72%.
That total cost includes associated payroll costs of FICA, Florida Retirement System (FRS) and Workers’ Compensation under the U.S. Department of Labor.
As for the Sheriff’s Office services revenue, it will go into the county’s General Fund, with just under $398,912 going into the Personal Services Elected Official account no. 51001 and slightly more than $208,290 going into the Capital Outlay Elected Official account no. 56001.