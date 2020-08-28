SEBRING – According to the daily COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health, Highlands County has added 25 new cases of the virus, bringing the total cases to 1,781. In fact, the numbers are up across the board.
The positivity rate at 10.78%, has nearly doubled Wednesday’s 5.81% rate. Thursday’s positivity rate was the highest in two weeks. The two-week positivity rate is 6.73% for the county. The World Health Organization has recommended a 5% or lower positivity rate for two weeks for reopening.
Coronvirus has started popping up in students and teachers. There were four new cases of coronavirus in 5-14-year-olds overnight, according to the FDOH update. The median age on Thursday was 34, with an overall median age of 47.
Three deaths have been reported for the county with a total of 60 deaths attributed to the virus. The age group associated with the most deaths is 75-84-year-olds with 23 deaths or 38% on Thursday. The most three recent deaths occurred in a 52-year-old male, a 69-year-old female and a 92-year-old female.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 24 people in the county in the hospital for coronavirus care. The bed census for Highlands County is 198 with 58, or 22.66% of beds available.
Highlands County has had 302 cases of COVID-19 in long-term facilities that includes staff and residents. Additionally, there were 54 cases of coronavirus in correctional facilities, including staff and inmates.
The state added 3,2269 new cases of COVID for a total of 611,991. Thursday’s new cases were a slight improvement of Wednesday’s 3,300. Thursday’s positivity rate took an uptick to 6.36%.
New deaths climbed by 135 for a total of 10,868 lives lost. There have been 37,718 hospitalizations with 7,339 patients (19%) from the 65-74-year-old rage.
The report shows 6% (38,770 people) of all cases in the state are found in long-term care facilities among residents and staff. Correctional facilities have reported 19,846 cases of staff and inmates.
Nationwide, there have been a total of 5,846,591 cases of COVID-19 reported and 180,118 deaths associated with the virus.
Globally, 24,271,466 cases of coronavirus have been reported with 827,527 deaths attributed to COVID-19.