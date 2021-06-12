Highlands County saw 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday weekly update. This is the second Friday the state has reported numbers on a weekly basis.
The county has now seen a total of 8,721 cases and had a positivity rate of 2.6% for the past week. The state no longer is giving death totals by county.
The state saw an increase of 12,157 cases over the seven-day period, which brings the total to 2,300,786 resident cases. Non-resident cases and deaths have stopped being counted.
There were 40 new resident deaths in the past week, which raises the total of resident deaths to 37,265.
The state’s positivity rate was 3.4% for the week, which is the lowest reported for a seven-day period since last year.
Florida vaccinated 413,880 people for the week, which brings the overall total to 10,460,797. There have been 8,659,077 people having received both doses and 1,801,720 receiving the first dose. The state is reporting 55% of the 12-and-over population as having been vaccinated.
Numbers in the United States have shown a modest drop, with the seven-day average showing 13,728 new cases daily, which is a 3% decrease from last week. But numbers are not going to be quite as accurate, with Florida not reporting every day. Removing Florida from the equation completely, would show an average of 12,324 new cases per day over the last three days and an average of 437 deaths over the same three-day period.
Several states are starting to move in the wrong direction, with Texas going from 1,094 cases per day to 1,509 with the current seven-day average. Testing has remained the same, with the new cases being due to an increase in positivity rate from 2.11% to 2.91%.
California has also seen a slight increase in numbers, increasing from 800 to 953 with a slight increase in positivity rate.
Michigan has continued to see its numbers decline, with its positivity rate dropping to 2.18%, which is a 13% decrease, while the average number of cases dropped 7% to 377.
There have been 172,423,605 people vaccinated in the U.S., which is 51.9% of the population and 64% of the adult population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen a total of 33,246,578 cases and had 596,059 deaths.
Globally, there have been 175,831,278 cases and 3,795,402 deaths.
India has seen the second-highest number of cases and had the third-highest number of deaths, while Brazil has had the third-highest number of cases and the second-highest number of deaths.