SEBRING — When Highlands County opens wind-rated shelters for the next hurricane, COVID-19 social distance requirements will reduce their capacity.
“Under the new requirements, sheltering is going to be limited,” said Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss, “and that is going to be a concern.”
The old requirements of 20 square feet per person for the general population and 60 square feet per person for special needs, have gone up because of COVID-19 to 60 square feet for general population, and 110 square feet for special needs.
Also, there can be no more than 50 people in any open area, Reiss said. If a general shelter has multiple classrooms or conference rooms, those can be used, but any large arena can still only have 50 people.
That’s a problem, Reiss said, because Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds is the county’s largest, most-used shelter during and after disasters and can hold well more than 50.
Given the 110-square-foot requirement for special needs shelters, Reiss said Emergency Management may look at moving the special needs shelter from the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center on George Boulevard to the Alan Jay Arena and setting up other shelters.
“We are checking on electrical loads to see if that will be a conducive option for us this year,” Reiss said.
Also, she said, all congregate sheltering will require a health screen. People will have to have their temperature taken and will have to answer a series of questions.
Those whose health is a concern or who refuse to have the screening will have shelter in a separate area of the facility, away from other people.
If anyone can stay with family or friends, or at a church that is safe against the winds, she recommends planning for that.
The state is working with the county on non-congregate sheltering plans, she said.
“Fortunately, but unfortunately, they are working on a statewide plan,” Reiss said, “which means a lot of their efforts, at first, are focused on the larger population centers, and not so much on the interior of Florida.”
A member of the public asked if Reiss had approached hotels or motels as possible non-congregate shelters.
Right now, she said, the state is working on contracts with hotels throughout the state to provide non-congregate sheltering, as well as an internet portal for people to preregister.
However, supply will be much lower than demand, Reiss said, especially when coastal counties have to evacuate for storm surge.
Also, Reiss said her staff or identifying "shelters of last resort," which would be "just a building" and a "safe place to stay during the winds."
Meanwhile, Reiss said her staff and the county's information technology staff are setting up communications to run the Emergency Operations Center out of several government buildings, not just one, to provide social distancing there.
“We already have multiple redundant communication techniques — such as traditional phone, email, text message,” Reiss said, “but we also have satellite phones, as well as the ham (amateur) radio, that can be utilized in the event of a communication issue.”
Meanwhile, with the recent statewide and local increases in coronavirus cases, Reiss said it will now take less time than Highlands County's old baseline of 44 days to double its number of cases.
She said 40% of the population is over age 65, the hospitalization rate has dropped to 26.16%, and the mortality rate is 5.23% with just 5.02% of the population tested.
Reiss asked people to remember to maintain social distancing, at least six feet apart.
“I know I’ve seen a lot of people out in public that are super-happy to be out there again, and they are hugging and gathering in groups and wanting to catch up on everything,” Reiss said. “So, just try to avoid that as much as possible.”
She also advised people to not touch their eyes, nose or mouth; to cover any coughs or sneezes, and to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
“Most people will think about their computers and laptops and things along that line,” Reiss said. “Most people forget about their cellular phone that walks around with them all day long.”
She also reminded people to wear a cloth mask over their nose and mouth each day, for others' sake, if not their own.
“Your mask will protect me. My mask will protect you,” Reiss said.
Anyone who's been exposed to COVID-19 needs to call their healthcare provider for testing.
And as always, she said, stay home if you are sick and/or running a fever.
Reiss gave her presentation to the Board of County Commission via phone, because she was feeling sick on Tuesday.
Vosburg said the county has asked employees to monitor their symptoms daily — which was how Reiss discovered she had a fever — so employees can then stay home and get better.
Also, he said county department directors have continued to meet via internet teleconferencing, keeping them from all being in the same room at once.