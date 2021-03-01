SEBRING — Highlands County’s Board of County Commission has a light agenda on Tuesday, but an important item on the action agenda, nonetheless.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor has a request to approve a contract with Sweet Sparkman Architects Inc. to design the new fire and emergency medical services station for Lake Placid Station 36.
It will cost $205,900 and is in the adopted 2020-21 budget for the Highlands County Fire Rescue improvement projects.
The proposed new building, to go on 2.61 acres by AdventHealth Lake Placid, is proposed to be 9,000 square feet, enough to provide housing for paid 24/7 emergency crews. It would be double the size of the current station in downtown Lake Placid and have greater ease of access to both U.S. 27 and the station itself when trucks return from a call.
Bashoor has told the Lake Placid Town Council that construction should take approximately a year.
It is likely to have a frontage road included in the plans, connecting Vista Drive to either Tomoka Boulevard or the hospital parking lot, depending on the preferences of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Previously, the county had obtained land behind the South Highlands Shopping Center — the Lake Placid Publix Supermarket. However, code for buildings inside town limits have provisions against all-metal buildings.
Since then, county planners found last August that the land development regulations (LDRs) applied the restriction on use of metal in buildings only to the “primary facade,” meaning the one facing the road where it sits, which in this case will be on Vista Drive. The rest of the building can be metal of have more metal than the front, the regulations state.
For its part, some county commissioners last year had concerns about the cost of the architect. Since then, county voters have elected four new commissioners.
Part of the county’s fire services improvements involve putting full-time paid staff at key stations throughout the county to cover communities and the main highway at all times. Lake Placid Station 36 is one of those stations.
The county commission’s semi-monthly meetings start at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the county commission chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave.
Other items in this meeting include a Highlands County economic development update from Meghan DiGiacomo, executive manager of Business & Economic Development, and Economic Development Manager Jeff King.
Commissioners will also consider a proclamation, presented by Purchasing Manager Christine Davis, to recognize March as Purchasing Month.
Although it’s not listed on the published agenda, each meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began usually includes a semi-monthly report on Emergency Management response to the pandemic from Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss.
Toward the end of the meeting, commissioners are scheduled to hear from County Attorney Sherry Sutphen on pending legal matters and from County Administrator Randy Vosburg on county projects and the priorities list.
An informational item listed at the end of Tuesday’s meeting will list the board payables from Feb. 12 through March 2 — items that would normally be on the consent agenda for review but that usually garner no discussion from board members, except in cases of voting conflicts.
Commissioners approved a measure at their last meeting to not include such items in the consent agenda and to allow county administration to handle them internally.