SEBRING — County commissioners, after hearing from officials with the county landfill, agreed to buy a compactor a year ahead of schedule.
They also agreed to purchase a foam sprayer to put a thin layer of material over the surface of the landfill that will harden and create an airtight barrier against possible landfill fires.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said it may have seemed a reaction to this week’s landfill fire, but he and his staff have worked on these two purchases since December. They had to move up the schedule on one of them because the engine went out on an existing compactor.
Howerton said that, since the COVID-19 pandemic, parts have been extremely hard to get for the Bomag compactor that’s now out of commission. He said the TANA Shark E380 landfill compactor that his department bought in March 2022 for $818,028 not only has been more reliable, it has better visibility out of the cab and is just overall a safer piece of equipment.
The new TANA E555 compactor will cost $1.2 million, which Howerton attributes to the increased cost of equipment, not only from supply issues, but also the demand for this brand, which is now easier to get serviced than the Bomag.
Solid Waste Manager Ronnie Somard also pointed out that the new machine does a much better job of getting compaction, even on a 3:1 slope.
Howerton asked for $1.325 million total, enough to also buy a cover sprayer, which will deliver a quarter-inch thick covering of foam over the mound that will harden into an air-tight seal.
Howerton said the layer is thinner than the six inches of soil currently used to cover the garbage each day, taking up less space. It will also help control the number of flies and buzzards, he said, and will help shed rainwater off the pile.
Projects Manager Bob Diefendorf said it can save up to 20% of the space in the landfill.
Most of all, both said, it should help keep air from getting to ignition sources in the mound, preventing fire or at least helping to keep them small.
Even though this might seem like a timely addition to the equipment there, given the recent landfill fire, Howerton said he and his staff have been working to get this equipment for two years.
The sprayer should arrive in early June, but Howerton hopes the company will provide a demo unit for two months prior to delivery.
County Commissioner Don Elwell asked what funds would pay for all of this. Howerton said tipping fees, garbage assessments and other charges feed the operating funds and the reserves for the landfill, which will pay for this equipment. It will not come from any of the General Fund property taxes.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked why the price has gone up so much on the equipment. Howerton said that, in addition to the new model being a larger, more powerful item than the last, every time he budgets for such equipment, the market prices increase.
“The prices are going up so quickly, it’s really hard to guess,” Howerton said.
However, he said the savings in diesel fuel for not having to truck up layers of dirt to cover the mound should pay for the equipment.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner said she’s glad to see this equipment going into serve as soon as possible. The paid fire crews at the landfill from Sunday through Tuesday morning worked overtime, she said.
“This helps us avoid that situation,” Hurner said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac also said, “The savings on six inches of fill, being applied as cover material every day on that landfill, if this unit works the way it’s supposed to, what have you, just the amount of space that that will save by extending the life of that [landfill] cell will more than, more than, more than pay for this unit.”
Not to mention, he said, than the regular expense of digging fill and trucking it in.