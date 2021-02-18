SEBRING — In an effort to return land to the county tax rolls, the Board of County Commission approved sale of 104 Sun ‘N Lake properties to investors and developers on Tuesday.
The combined sale should bring in $780,897 to the county immediately, and a significant portion of property tax revenue later.
Agenda documents listed a single buyer for 54 of the lots: GE Investments of Polk LLC. All other buyers purchased four lots or fewer. Highlands County Purchasing Agent Brandon Gunn said the one large developer has also bought lots in Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District in Sebring.
When Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked about the large developer’s plans, Gunn said it involves constructing a lot of homes in the subdivision.
“Sounds great. We love it,” Roberts said.
It was not unlike the sale of a large part of Unit 2 in the subdivision, approved by the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors to go to Raymond Hornick, who plans to take the 215 acres — just west of Tanglewood and east of Ortega Street and Granada Boulevard — to build 314 homes on half-acre to acre-and-a-half lots.
He offered to pay $500,000 to Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, which owns the land, and another $508,000 to Highlands County Tax Collector, for unpaid taxes on the land. However, the October sale had a 120-day due diligence period to find out if county commissioners will want him to pay to widen Schumacher Road.
He told the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors that if the county asks him to do that, he won’t be able to make the development work.