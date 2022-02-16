SEBRING — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of County Commissioners added Venus Community Center to the list of county facilities that can serve alcohol.
The amended ordinance adds the center to a list of venues that the county manages that allow alcohol to be served as long as the event in question does not focus primarily on children, and as long as facility rules are followed.
By being added to the list, renters can exercise this privilege without having to ask for a temporary exemption from the county commission, which meets only twice per month.
Other venues on the list include the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, Desoto City Community Center, H.L. Bishop Park Clubhouse, Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex, Highlands Park Estates Clubhouse, Lorida Community Center, Placid Lakes Community Building and the Sun ‘N Lakes (South) Community Building.
The county renovated the facility at 41 Venus Clubhouse Road several years ago, with the exception of the air-conditioning unit, according to the agenda packet from the Nov. 16, 2021 meeting. Last November, after the building had been vacant for four years, members of the community had approached county officials about wanting to use the building again, agenda materials stated.
County staff recommended making repairs to prepare the building to use, up to $10,000, and commissioners voted unanimously in favor of it.
Agenda materials stated that members of the community intended to raise funds privately to cover the annual cost of operating the clubhouse. Staff recommended the county monitor this process over the next year, and consider implementing a funding district if the community cannot raise adequate funds.
In other business Tuesday, county commissioners also approved a rezoning request for 92.46 acres between Avon Park and Sebring. The site lies south of Little Redwater Lake, east of Panther Parkway, west of State Road 17 and primarily on the north side of Beacon Avenue.
The land was changed from Mobile Home Parks District (M-2) to Mobile Home Parks with a Flexible Unit Development District (M-2 FUD). Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper said the applicant wants to have the option to include lots for recreational vehicles in the current plat for a mobile home park.
At present, nothing has been built there. It is grove land along the morning and evening commutes for several people heading between Avon Park and Sebring. During construction of Panther Parkway, it lay directly along the route for people using Beacon Avenue to travel between SR 17 and either Manatee Drive or Scenic Highway.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts remarked that the open country he enjoys during his homeward commute on Panther Parkway, a largely undeveloped section of the county’s Parkway system, is preparing to fill up with homes and other development.