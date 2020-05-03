SEBRING — Highlands County can get reimbursed for non-congregate COVID-19 shelters, if local officials ever have to establish any.
Exactly how much the county could get back depends on how much the county has to spend, according to county officials. Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday that it really depends more on the number of people needing shelter.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss announced at the last county commission video-conference meeting that the county had put in three applications for reimbursement grants for facilities, if needed.
Rybinski confirmed Friday that the county had been approved on two of those applications.
Reiss said at the April 21 meeting that the county has the option to establish one shelter for first responders who might get exposed to the novel coronavirus while on duty.
The county could establish another shelter, Reiss said, to provide a safe, secure and solitary location for homeless, should any in Highlands County become infected and test positive for the virus — as well as for anyone who is merely “passing through” the county and can’t get back to their place of residence.
Commissioners asked Reiss in April if she had locations picked out, and she said she was still working on getting those contracts into place.
Those were being coordinated through emergency management, she said.
The matter may seem a moot point to some in light of the fact that the statewide state of emergency declaration expires Friday.
However, as the state’s stay-at-home order was set to expire Monday, Highlands County added another five confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday and Saturday, bringing the total to 86.
The total hospitalizations remain at 29 with seven deaths since the first local positive case was reported in Highlands County on March 21.
The county’s 84 positive cases on Friday represented only 0.08% of the county’s entire 106,221 people, but were almost 6.9% of those tested at that time.