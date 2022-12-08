SEBRING — Laurie Hurner, now Highlands County administrator, will receive salary and benefits equal to slightly more than $230,000 in this fiscal year.
The Board of County Commissioners approved a compensation contract agreement with her on Tuesday, for which they have budgeted $230,732 for her salary and benefits.
Her pay will start with an initial salary of $160,000.
Hurner, until recently, was assistant county administrator under Randy Vosburg, who vacated the administrator post this summer to take a similar job in Virginia.
During his administration, Hurner took part in efforts to coordinate recovery after Hurricane Irma and response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Vosburg’s departure, Highlands County has gone through Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole with Hurner at the helm as the interim administrator.
Commissioners decided Nov. 15, after a lengthy search for someone from outside the county, that they had the best candidate already on staff.
Highlands County received 31 applications. Commissioners had narrowed the number down to 22 at the Nov. 1 meeting.
On Nov. 10, they further narrowed the list to 10, though three people had withdrawn their applications.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who moved to hire Hurner, said Hurner had proven herself during her time as interim administrator.
They asked County Administrator Sherry Sutphen on Nov. 15 to negotiate a contract. Sutphen brought the completed contract to commissioners on Tuesday.
Tuck said Sutphen had answered some of her questions privately. Tuck said she wanted to see Hurner involved in local chamber of commerce meetings. However, she wondered why the county would pay Hurner’s dues for up to two civic organization memberships, if requested.
Sutphen said she’s seen it both ways in county administrator contracts.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said the board had spoken on the importance of the new county administrator being involved in the community.
“I think that people want to see the county administrator,” Roberts said. “I think that if Laurie [Hurner] isolated herself from certain groups, that would be a negative.”
He added that having that compensation shows Hurner the importance of being active in the community, that commissioners will support it.
Commissioner Don Elwell, re-elected to the board after a two-year hiatus, said he agreed with Roberts, noting that some organizations may not require dues.
Tuck noted that keeping the membership payments was not a “deal breaker” for her. Sutphen encouraged commissioners, if they have concerns about any club Hurner joins, they can address that with her, as her employer.
Elwell noted that the fiscal impact of $230,732, with a $160,00 salary — a 30% increase over her previous pay — is still $15,000-$40,000 less than it would have cost to draw someone from outside the area.
He wanted to note that and thank her because it provides a potential cost savings to the county, overall.