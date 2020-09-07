SEBRING — County commissioners approved a $5-per-call fuel stipend and monthly years-of-service stipend to volunteer firefighters.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck was the lone dissenter in the 4-1 vote, saying the county can’t afford it long-term.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor originally suggested a $3 per call gasoline stipend. Commissioner Don Elwell suggested upping it to $5.
Both he and Commissioner Jim Brooks remarked that $3 wouldn’t pay for much gasoline.
The other part was the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP). Bashoor said volunteers who run at least 10% of their station’s call volume, and remain consistent with that through the years, would receive:
- $200 per month for life after 20 years of continuous verified service.
- $250 per month for life after 25 years of continuous verified service.
- $300 per month for life after 30 years of continuous verified service.
- $350 per month for life after 35 years of continuous verified service.
- $400 per month for life after 40 years of continuous verified service.
“Age is not a factor,” Bashoor said. “It’s years of service.”
The program is written so that a one-year break in service would disqualify the previous years, Bashoor said, to encourage people to participate, saving the need for as many paid firefighters for as long as possible.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked how many were at 40 years. Bashoor said two, at this time. Another, at 39 years, will move up next year.
A lot of people in the rolls won’t run 10% of calls, Bashoor said. He doesn’t yet know how many of the 102 active volunteers would do that.
Tuck, worried about cost over time, said someone who has volunteered for the fire service for 40 years, who lives 20 years after that, would get $96,000 from the county in that time.
“A volunteer is somebody that does it from their heart, and I know these guys do put themselves in danger, but my understanding when I met with several of these guys, all they wanted was a gas card,” Tuck said. “I didn’t know we were going to be doing all this $400 a month. No volunteer gets $400 a month, and then before you know it you’re going to end up having to pay retirement, Social Security, everything else on them.”
Commissioner Don Elwell remarked that for 100 years, the unincorporated county had only or mostly volunteer firefighters. He wanted to correct that issue, because volunteerism has dropped off and because full-time fire service is needed now.
Elwell, noting that volunteers are still a large part of the force, said “a larger part of the pie needs to be carved out for them.”
When asked how much more it would cost to pay volunteers $5 per call, Bashoor said $12,000 more.
With the LOSAP estimated to cost $225,000 per year — which Bashoor said would pay for four paid firefighters — Elwell noted that is just 4%-$4.5% of the annual $5.2 million budget for Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Elwell was OK with that going to volunteers, who staff 70% of the call volume.
Bashoor said 102 volunteers ran at least one call in the last six months, while the department has 97 paid firefighters — 54 of which run medic units and some others hold office roles.
He has six full-time firefighters at each station on each shift, and wants to have four per station per shift, but volunteers help.
All volunteers do the same hours of training that professional firefighters get to wear bunker gear and enter burning buildings, Bashoor said, including hazardous materials training.
Venus Fire Chief Steve Irving said he supported creation of a combined paid and volunteer department because of the possibility of having incentives to recruit and retain people.
He started as a firefighter at age 16, but not in Highlands County until 2009. Irving said if he makes it another eight years, he could get $200 per month.
“I understand it’s dollars. I understand it’s a concern. We definitely need to work on retaining the people that we have,” Irving said.
The commitment is eight to 10 hours per month of training before calls, which Irving said can run up to six hours each, like a fatal wreck a few weeks ago on U.S. 27 involving a semi-trailer.
“So, it’s hard to codify the time and the investment and the heart. This is a small gesture to say, ‘Hey, here is a small carrot. if you stick it out with us, if you — like me — as I said, God willing, can stick it out,’ that’s the incentive to say, ‘Well let me make it 58 years, not 50 years,’ so I think that’s something you need to keep in mind.”
Rob Bullock, volunteer firefighter with Highlands Lakes Station 1 said he graduated high school in 2003 and joined the volunteer fire department in Lorida that year, with his eyes on working in Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
That year, he was a full-time college student, worked full-time at Red Lobster and went through the county’s 160-hour Firefighter 1 training, to certify to go into a burning building.
He then went through medic training and worked with the county’s EMS for a time.
“Ironically, I no longer work with EMS,” Bullock said. “However, I’m still a volunteer firefighter 17 years later.”
He puts in four Mondays per month training and responds to calls. Budget cuts took the full-time staff from Station 1 and volunteers have taken up for them.
“This room could be full of people to advocate for what Chief Bashoor just put before you,” Bullock said. “Unfortunately, volunteers are at their jobs.”
Several were at the commission meeting Tuesday, but Bullock said they had to leave, waiting for the packed agenda to clear. He was able to hold out.
Citing Elwell’s discussion with Bashoor, Bullock said it costs $75,000 per year to pay for one full-time firefighter.
“You have 102 doing it for free,” Bullock said.
For the cost of four, the county can get and keep 102, he said, every day of the year.
“They’re getting up from their tables. Getting up from their families. Missing weddings. Missing birthday parties,” Bullock said.
When a neighbor set Bullock’s farm on fire with a runaway burn, firefighters from the north end of the county, including Bashoor, were on-scene for eight hours, Bullock said, outside of their training and calls for the rest of the month.
After a pancreatitis battle, Bullock decided he would keep volunteering as a firefighter, despite the physical strain and needing to run to and from the station as many as eight times in any 24-hour period — risking wrecks each time that insurance might not cover.
“And at the end of the day, and yes we are doing it ‘volunteer heart,’ but we don’t know when that tone will be our last,” Bullock said. “And at the very end of the day, they may not get to come back home.”
Legally, incentives can be paid and are done elsewhere, said Interim County Attorney Sherry Sutphen. Her main concern centered around liability for volunteers “working, period.”
However, she said that would be a bigger discussion and analysis with administration. Bashoor said the fire service carefully abides by the Fair Labor Standards Act.