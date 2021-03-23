SEBRING — County commissioners have approved a land swap with a homeowner to fix an encroachment issue and gave an OK to rezone a business for U-Haul rentals.
The first was an exchange agreement with the Edelsteins to acquire property at 1900 State Road 17 South in exchange for county-owned property in order to fix an encroachment issue involving Lake Letta Park.
The couple’s house was built on or over the lot line between their property and the park, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp characterized the land swap as a “win-win” for the county and homeowner. Howerton said it would both fix the encroachment issue and give the county right of way to a possible turn lane off a curve on State Road 17 for the county boat ramp on Lake Letta, south of Avon Park.
Howerton said that would increase safety for people turning into the boat ramp, once the county can design and schedule road improvements. When asked by Commissioner Kevin Roberts how soon that would be, Howerton said he would need to discuss it with the Florida Department of Transportation, since it is a state road.
Howerton said the new owners of the property approached the county about the encroachment, which both they and the county had recently discovered. Beth Degnan, Lake Placid resident, asked commissioners and Howerton how this one could have been overlooked until now. Howerton said the house, built in 1956 and 15 years before he was born, did not have to undergo review for compliance with the county’s comprehensive plan or land development regulations, because neither of those existed.
“This is just something that happened in 1956, and we just found it in 2019,” Howerton said.
Commissioners also approved a request to rezone the 0.08-acre gas station property at 2661 U.S. 27 N, Avon Park — the corner of West Allamanda Boulevard — from Neighborhood Business District (B-1) to Business District (B-3).
The owners of the Citgo gas station — William D. and Kathryn McKnight, according to staff reports — intend to store and rent U-Haul vehicles on site for rent. Sandra S. Vázquez, Planner I , said that the land development regulations will stipulate that the vehicles, currently parked on the sand and grass behind the station, would have to be parked on pavement before being on display for rent.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts remarked at how the application turned around from start to approval in just three months. Paul Przychocki, supervisor for three area Citgo stores and representative for the owners, told commissioners that county staff were very helpful in making this happen.