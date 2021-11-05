SEBRING — County commissioners have reduced payments and locked in lower rates for a long-term debt.
In the process, they lined up $10.13 million to go toward the initial phase of expanding the Highlands County Jail, which Sheriff Paul Blackman said is sorely needed.
“Thank you for having the confidence in us and moving forward,” Blackman said.
Essentially, commissioners approved the award of a bid to Regions Capital Advantage Inc. for an infrastructure sales surtax refunding revenue note to cover various costs, including the outstanding refunding revenue note from 2015; construction, acquisition, design, renovation and equipment for various capital improvements — including the jail expansion.
The county had set up a bond in 2015 to pay for the new Highlands County Sheriff’s Office administration building, the jail and some other projects. The county’s bond counsel and financial consultants approached David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, with the possibility of reducing the interest rate on the last five years of payments, and possibly setting up a larger bond to cover other costs and needs, such as expanding the jail.
The county will put $11.58 million toward refinancing the 2015 bond and put the rest toward the jail expansion. The last major jail expansion took place 20 years ago, when the county also expanded the Highlands County Courthouse. It took capacity from approximately 350 beds to 500 beds. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that having to separate various classifications of inmates means that the jail is effectively “at capacity” when close to or at 90% full.
Nitz said the note would not exceed $21.7 million, with an interest rate of 1.52% — down from the 2.01% the county was paying — coming to maturity in November 2033. The county will save $100,000 on the original debt, Nitz said, and with a locked-in interest rate, will save at least another $1 million in interest payments for every percentage point that rates increase in the coming years.
Nitz also said the county would retire the old debt within the next four years, and not pay on the principal of the new debt until 2027. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said this was all budgeted in the county’s Capital Financial Strategy, starting with the current fiscal year.
Bond counsel from Bryant Miller Olive told commissioners that they will keep the 1.52% rate, unless they go into default, at which time they would lose that good rate.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said he thought it was important to lock in that rate. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said that by borrowing $10 million for the jail, it wouldn’t increase the county’s annual debt service, which he cited as being $2.8 million, and would go down to $1.19 million in 2026.
“I always write this out for myself that the goal of our group here as commissioners — all of our ordinances, all of our resolutions, all of our efforts, everything we do up here — we have to keep in mind we’ll focus on the safety, the health, the welfare and the quality of life of the residents of Highlands County,” Roberts said.
Public safety is at the top of the list, he said.
“If you’re not safe in your home, if you’re not safe in your community, no matter how many rights you have, you’re miserable and you’re unhappy,” Roberts said.