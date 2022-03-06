SEBRING — Sebring Regional Airport represents one of the first major capital projects to help local economic development, and officials there want it to continue to serve that purpose.
They have identified approximately $197.7 million in capital projects that they would need to pursue to keep the airport and its industrial park under the Sebring Airport Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) as a vital part of local economic development.
This past week, airport officials had to ask the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners to approve an update to the CRA plan, which commissioners did approve unanimously.
The request, presented by Jared Beck of Stantec Consulting Services Inc., estimates that the CRA’s current projections for revenue predict it will bring in $13.6 million through 2045, helped in part by two large industrial park expansion projects expected in the next year.
Beck praised the Sebring Airport CRA for being thorough with the data provided to him.
“I have never worked with an agency that gave such a detailed list of costs,” Beck said.
He also praised the Sebring Airport CRA for seeing to it that 100% of the revenue, as he said it, goes to projects, with $50 million invested or encumbered in projects right now, $301,864 in tangible property and a 484% return on investment.
Full approval of the CRA plan update takes two public hearings. The March 1 hearing will be followed by a second one, most likely at the March 15 county commission meeting.
Sebring Regional Airport originated as Hendricks Field, a B-17 bomber pilot training base during World War II. Located six miles southeast of Sebring, the base was decommissioned after the war, but found new life as a general aviation airport and a race track that became host to the The 12 Hours of Sebring, the first race each year of the old American Le Mans Series.
Establishing a CRA almost 30 years ago, the airport has grown into an industrial park and international free trade zone.
The 1996 CRA Master Plan was developed to be compatible with the most recent airport master plan at that time, and both have been updated several times since then.