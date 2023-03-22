SEBRING — County commissioners agreed to send letters to the county’s three Congress members, asking for help for local caladium growers.
Local growers supply 90% of the world’s commercially-sold caladium bulbs, the letters state, which produce 100 million plants per year and get exported all over the world.
That being the case, local growers are the only source for seed bulbs. The letter states that they propagate bulbs after each harvest and save a significant number of the bulbs for the next year.
The crop takes an entire year to grow — planted in the spring, cultivated in the summer and harvested in the fall and winter — and only produces one crop per year, the letter states.
Into this cycle, Hurricane Ian hit in the last week of September 2022, causing a 90%-100% loss in sellable caladium bulbs. The letter states that caladium farmers estimate they will only see a 30%-40% replanting for next year’s crop.
If the crops fail, and the local caladium industry fails, so will the world’s supply of commercially sold caladium bulbs, the letters state, along with the viability of a decades-long local industry that has supplied not only commerce to Lake Placid and Highlands County, but 20,000-25,000 tourists each year to the annual caladium festival.
Currently, the growers aren’t getting help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildfires and Hurricane Indemnity Program (WHIP), which the letters state doesn’t have programs for caladium farmers.
Commissioners had an item Tuesday on their consent agenda to send letters to U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin (District 18) and to Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, asking them to support the Florida Caladium Growers’ request for financial assistance.
The consent agenda is a list of items considered to be non-controversial and/or having such little effect on the budget that they can be reviewed by the commissioners and voted on en masse.