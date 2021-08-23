SEBRING — County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to ask city officials to consider preserving two historic homes that sit in the area currently being considered for redevelopment.
Commissioners Scott Kirouac and Chris Campbell dissented, saying the county shouldn’t comment on what is a City of Sebring decision.
As of yet, the designers for the Sebring Waterfront project haven’t returned to the city or the Community Redevelopment Agency with a revised plan that would outline what structures would go and which would stay, with or without remodeling.
The letter, presented to the Board of County Commission by the county’s Historic Preservation Commission, asks the city to preserve, maintain and submit as historic landmarks the Clovelly House and the Weigle House, both fronting Lakeview Drive just south of the Sebring Library parking lot.
It also comes on the heels of discussions the city has had about possibly relocating the city’s civic center to the old Barnett Bank/Bank America building situated between Ridgewood Drive and North Franklin Street, with thoughts of moving the Racing Hall of Fame, Highlands County Art League and the Sebring Historical Society into the building.
The Sebring Historical Society has been working for a year to preserve the “Green and Yellow Houses” because of their significant history with the city. The Green House (Clovelly House) at 1971 Lakeview Dr. has been leased to the Highlands Art League from the city since 2002, but the Art League returned it to the city recently, along with the Yellow House (Weigle House) at 1989 Lakeview Dr.
Georgia Lee Eshelman, Ph.D., told commissioners on Tuesday that the Weigle House, built in 1922, currently houses an historical museum and was originally the neighbor of the George Sebring House, built by the city’s founder, but now gone and made into the Cultural Arts Center.
Eshelman said the Sebring House is now a parking lot. Sebring Mayor John Shoop, who spoke after her, said the library, a county building, now sits where Sebring’s house was.
“We are in the process to determine what will happen,” Shoop said. “A lot of things are going on right now.”
He suggested, if the county government wants to get involved in historic preservation within the city, the Kenilworth Lodge, Santa Rosa Hotel and Girl Scout House could use attention.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp asked Shoop if the Clovelly and Weigle houses could be destroyed, and Shoop said they might.
“It’s all on the table,” he said.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said, based on knowing Shoop, that he didn’t suspect he wanted to see them bulldozed, and asked if the city would allow them to be moved, if someone put up the money to do it.
Currently, neither of the homes are listed on an historic register. The letter encourages the city to start that process.
Shoop then talked about how the Historic Society and the Art League had both used the properties, and how the Historic Society had a one-year lease that ended at the first of August.
“It’s a city issue, and [it’s] a city issue on what to do with the properties,” Shoop said.
Rapp then said it’s not merely a question of the Sebring Historic Society but about saving historic buildings.
“[This] county has not been a good steward of saving historic buildings,” Rapp said, noting she was concerned with Shoop calling it a “city” issue. “It’s all of our issues to save history.”
Roberts noted that the Historic Society needs bigger facilities than it has, with its main offices and archives in the basement of the library. He also noted that the Weigle House was “Lot 2” when the city was platted. The Clovelly House was “Lot 3,” and George Sebring’s House was “Lot 1.”
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said that sending a letter from the county would merely be an “opinion,” while Campbell said he didn’t think the county should get involved.
Resident Larry Overfield suggested the county commission should start getting involved.
“Children are growing up without knowing our history,” Overfield said.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Marc Valero contributed to this report.