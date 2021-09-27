SEBRING — In just a couple of days after posting on social media, county officials had 23 replies to a request to name roads flooded slightly or deeply by recent heavy rains.
Deluges started Sunday, Sept. 19, and continued most nights through the week. National Weather Service officials expected the weather to clear up this weekend or early this coming week. It depends, they said, on whether or not a cold front makes it further south than the Interstate 4 corridor.
As of Thursday, county road crews had closed West Maxanna Boulevard at State Road 66 and Claremont Avenue in Placid Lakes between Enos Avenue and Gates Avenue to start making repairs.
County officials were still taking information on inundated roads with intent on compiling a list of roads to inspect. Among those reported by social media users were Clifton Street by Lake Josephine; Melady Avenue of Kenilworth Boulevard; Lake Haven Boulevard at Agora Street, in the Harder Hall area; Dewitt Street in Sebring Village off Schumacher Road; Lafayette Avenue and Garden Avenue in the Harder Hall area; Franklin Road in Avon Park Lakes, Golfside Lane and Blue Bonnet Drive off Hammock Road; Lott Grade Road and Old State Road 8 in Venus, and “every road off Hammock [Road] to the Y[MCA].”
Comments also said the Payne Road needed to be scraped and have grass on the shoulders mowed down to let water run off into the ditches.
Officials have asked residents to be patient with the flooding situations. The ground is saturated, they said, and in many places the only place for the water to go is into the ground.
County road crews had issues with flooding on local roads four years ago after Hurricane Irma dropped a large amount of water on the county, overrunning drainage ditches and lakes and leaving the Emergency Management and Engineering Departments with nowhere to direct floodwaters. Federal Emergency Management Agency funds helped repair blown out or washed out culverts, pipes and road beds, but provided no funds to make improvements to existing drainage.
Anyone with information on any roads currently damaged or compromised by recent rains is asked to report this information to the county either on the county’s social media posts or by email to pio@highlandsfl.gov.
Also, both county and National Weather Service officials advise people not to attempt to drive, walk, wade or swim through floodwaters on inundated roads. If you cannot see the pavement through the water, you can’t tell if it is washed out or compromised, and it’s safer to take a different route.
If the road had barricades, don’t drive around them, both federal and local officials said. It only takes six inches of water to wash an average car off the road, and 12 inches to move a semi-trailer or bus. People are advised to stay safer and seek alternative routes.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.