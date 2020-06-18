SEBRING — For decades, the county attorney has served as a direct employee of the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
That changed Tuesday when commissioners, by a 3-2 vote, moved County Attorney Joy Carmichael under the supervision of County Administrator Randy Vosburg for a year.
After that year, the board can evaluate the possibility of moving her back into direct supervision by the board, according to a motion made by Commissioner Arlene Tuck.
Commission Chair Ron Handley said he saw a “disconnect” between Carmichael, county staff and the County Commission with regard to legal matters.
The move surprised Carmichael who said she was not aware of anyone’s complaints about a disconnect, at least that anyone had shared with her.
Handley said that he’d seen the problem for nine years, which predated her tenure with the county, including some matters regarding easements and right of way that held up the Sebring Parkway Phase 3 project, completed last December and named “Panther Parkway.”
However, he also raised an issue about injunction hearings last month, to consider preventing the county from awarding the construction contract on Sebring Parkway Phase 2, hearings Handley said were kept from the board and Vosburg.
“That’s unacceptable to me,” Handley said.
The issue was that Clay Cobb of Cobb Site Development Inc. in Wauchula raised objections, stating that of the two times the county requested bids, his company had the only bid the first time and had the low bid the second time.
Carmichael told commissioners on May 21 that Cobb had two injunctions, first to contest the bid award, and then to enjoin the county from awarding the bid. In both, Carmichael said, the judge ruled in the county’s favor.
On Tuesday, she said she kept Vosburg “in the loop” and that he knew of the hearing, while he may not have known the exact time of the hearing.”I think this has been characterized in a way that isn’t accurate, and I’m concerned about that,” Carmichael said.Commissioner Don Elwell asked Vosburg if the working relationship with Carmichael and expediting legal matters were better, worse or the same as before, and Vosburg said there is a “concerted effort to make it better.”
Carmichael said she thought the best solution would be better communication with the directors, but it seems, she said, that communication is taking place that isn’t being shared with her.
Elwell noted that her last evaluation numbers didn’t seem to warrant a change in structure.
Both he and Commissioner Greg Harris voted against making a change.
Commissioner Jim Brooks also expressed concern, since he wasn’t sure the board had the legal right to change the attorney’s supervision.
Vosburg said that the state legal language is broad, but counties can determine for themselves how to arrange their organizational charts.
After the vote, Harris asked if commissioners would still evaluate Carmichael directly. Tuck said they should, but Elwell thought that, at this point, they would not.