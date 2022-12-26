Jumping an obstacle

From left: Highlands County County Sherry Sutphen, Berley Hopkins and Nick Ziegmont jump over an obstacle together in the recent Spartan Race at Skipper Ranch in Lake Placid. Sutphen said they’ve done races like this before, but only for fun, and the T-shirt.

 COURTESY PHOTO/SPARTAN.COM

SEBRING — You might think that someone running several miles in a competition race over uneven terrain would focus on winning.

Not so for Sherry Sutphen, general counsel to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, who took part in the Spartan Race over the Dec. 10-11 weekend with her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend.

Recommended for you