SEBRING — You might think that someone running several miles in a competition race over uneven terrain would focus on winning.
Not so for Sherry Sutphen, general counsel to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, who took part in the Spartan Race over the Dec. 10-11 weekend with her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend.
They took four hours to go 13.1 miles. She and the others were more interested in having fun, she said.
“We’re never competing,” Sutphen said. “I do it for the T-shirt.”
Sutphen has done a Spartan Race and six Savage Races — 16 miles in 24 hours split into three runs of four to six miles. Her daughter has done a Savage and Spartan in South Florida, she said.
This event had fog in the morning, but it cleared up soon after everyone arrived.
When asked about the obstacles this time, she recalled at least two or three miles of mud, up to their waist at times. They and other runners would walk gingerly, and when they found a hole in the mud — by stepping into it — they’d yell “Hole!” to let others know.
Then people would know where the hole was, she said, and many would help the hapless runner out of it.
Judging the speed of your run on a Spartan race, Sutphen said, depends greatly on the topography, and the obstacles.
“It was more difficult than the others I’d done,” Sutphen said. “It was really cool for us. We will do it again, absolutely.”
Disabled veterans were amazing to see, Sutphen said, and everyone is helpful to other competitors.
“People are cheering you on,” Sutphen said. “You go with the mindset of everybody out there is on (one) team.”
Sutphen said she enjoyed listening to the different accents of the people around her, and could tell which of the people were not from Florida, especially not from rural Heartland Florida, surprised to find cows on the course or nearby, or having to dodge cow pies.
‘’There’s a cow right there!’” Sutphen recalled some saying.
In fact, at least one bovine got onto the course and held up the works while ranch owners coaxed the animal back into fenced pastures.
Commission Chair Chris Campbell had two nephews in the event: His brother’s kids, ages 11 and 8. The 8-year-old finished first in his age group. The 11-year-old finished eighth.
Campbell took a tour of the site, along with other VIPs, and estimated that between the kids and adults running races, there had to be at least 10,000 people.
He saw semi-trailers pulled into the property with big tents, not unlike the Midway on the Sebring International Raceway during the 12 Hours of Sebring.
“It was an impressive deal,” Campbell said.
Preliminary room and restaurant receipts, by his understanding, where close to, if not more than $500,000, filling up all hotels in the immediate area and sending some lodgers both north and south along U.S. 27.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac had also scheduled a VIP tour, but it got cut short when the cows got out, which Kirouac described as brief mayhem.
“It’s not a small-scale event,” Kirouac said of what he did see. “I’m impressed with the logistics.”
Allegedly, even Miss Highlands County 2022, Taylor Leidel, attending the event as part of her duties, got into the fun.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council, said Leidel arrived over-dressed to compete, but kicked off her heels, anyway, and took to the monkey bars on part of the course.
“She made the best of it,” Hartt said.
As for how happy the event staff were with the weekend, Hartt believes and hopes that Spartan will renew their three-year contract.
“I would think so,” Hartt said. “All of the attendees are complimentary of the venue. They like the central location in Florida.”
Families from the U.K. and a Belgian family living in China told the Highlands News-Sun that they loved getting to know Sebring. One family from Wales was unaware of Sebring’s brand as a racing capital from the now 70-year-old running of the 12 Hours of Sebring auto race.
Hartt said the Skippers, owners of the ranch that hosts Spartan each year, also like the event, which has had great community support, as well.