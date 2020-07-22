SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners had prepared Tuesday to approve amendments to County Attorney Joy Carmichael’s contract. Instead, they voted 4-1 to dismiss her and have set a hearing for a week from now, under her contractual seven-day notice.
Commissioner Don Elwell, in dissension, said he wanted to find a better solution. “I’m going to spend the next seven days trying to get better clarification on this,” Elwell said.
After the vote to dismiss, commissioners approved an ordinance that would put Carmichael under County Administrator Randy Vosburg’s supervision, for any future attorneys.
Commissioners cited concerns with whether or not Carmichael and Vosburg can work together, given that the amended contract would have her reporting directly to him and not the board. They also had concerns with the fact that Carmichael had hired an attorney to help her negotiate the proposed changes to her contract, and the fact that they felt compelled not to meet with her individually on the matter because of it.
In turn, Carmichael said Tuesday she hired an attorney when Vosburg told her he had hired an attorney.
She said the two attorneys agreed that the proposed reporting structure could create a conflict of interest whereas having the county’s attorney report directly to the board creates a “check and balance” system on county administration.
Reading from a letter to commissioners that was not included in Tuesday’s agenda packet, Carmichael made suggestions on how to mitigate conflicts of interest under the proposed change. She said she did not oppose the changes, but also felt it was her legal duty to give an opinion on the matter.
She suggested having a commissioner appointed as board liaison for the administrator and attorney, have the administrator and attorney schedule joint meetings with each commissioner to give them opportunity to discuss policy and legal matters at once, and create an ordinance to set forth the role, scope and expectations for the county attorney. She said such changes would help set up a structure for a better joint working relationship.
Vosburg, however, did not show the same optimism.
“I would say that with the current paradigm, I would see issues with Joy going forward,” Vosburg said when asked.
Commission Chair Ron Handley, who sat in on the contract negotiation, said her attorney took an “adversarial approach.”
Carmichael apologized if anything felt that way, but said she and her attorney didn’t receive information on proposed changes and had to draft changes themselves.
Handley said Vosburg didn’t tell commissioners not to meet with her, but when one learns someone has hired an attorney, there’s a tendency to hold back.
“I respected that and that’s why I decided to write a letter to each of you,” Carmichael said.
Elwell pointed out that it had been a month since the decision to have Vosburg become Carmichael’s boss, and said her suggestions sounded like possible revisions to the contract. However, it was Commissioner Arlene Tuck who asked about a conflict of personality.
“I think that we should talk about what is going on here,” Tuck said. “Can the two of them get along by doing this? I see a separation here. If it’s not going to work, we need to fix this.”
“My thoughts exactly,” said Commissioner Jim Brooks, who made the motion to terminate, seconded by Tuck.
“I’ve had no problem with Joy communicating with me,” Commissioner Greg Harris said, who did have a problem with conflict with Vosburg. “If he can’t work with her, that would be a problem.”
Elwell said he didn’t think the situation was as bad as that and wanted to approve the contract changes, noting that Carmichael’s scores had gotten better since her last evaluation. “But this whole situation that has poked its head out of the water is unnecessary,” Elwell said.
If Vosburg has a problem with someone, Elwell said, it should be handled through employee procedure. At the same time, he didn’t want to set up a difficult situation for future failure.
“I think we as a board have lost confidence in her ability to work as county attorney,” Handley said. “There was definitely some real friction between the two of them, and I don’t see it getting any better.”
Both Brooks and Handley said they don’t want new commissioners coming in this fall having to deal with it.
Beth Degnan of Lake Placid took issue with the board’s vote and timing.
”She’s put on display of the people in a public meeting,” Degnan said. “This should have been handled before this.”