SEBRING — County commissioners look forward to County Attorney Joy Carmichael having an assistant as soon as possible.
The position remains open on the Highlands County Board of County Commission website, as it has been for nine months. Commissioners urged Carmichael to seek an assistant in early April 2019 given her work load and the fact that she had been farming out some of the overflow, as needed, to a colleague in Orlando.
She assured commissioners then as well as on Tuesday that she and County Administrator Randy Vosburg would fill the position as soon as possible.
“As I understand, some [applicant] outlets have been tapped and others will be today,” Carmichael said Tuesday.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she would prefer to see a paralegal in the assistant’s position, for cost reasons.
“We’ve got an attorney. I don’t know why we need two on staff,” Tuck said.
“We also have a paralegal on staff,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said.
“Well, then hire another paralegal,” Tuck replied.
When hired, Carmichael received a contract for $125,000 per year, with cost of living increases, merit pay and 19 days of personal leave.
Tuck said she didn’t think the county could afford to have a second attorney on staff at an annual salary of $71,000 to $100,000.
“I think we could get a paralegal for cheaper than that,” Tuck said. “Paralegals out there are very good nowadays.”
Brooks then said everything a paralegal does would still need to be reviewed by the county attorney.
“And it may come down to that,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said. “You know, last time we have a hard time getting applicants.”
Tuck then pointed to Carmichael’s pending issues log, where she found many items “under review.” Tuck said a paralegal might be able to do the review, instead of paying another attorney $100,000 to perform that task.
She said she wanted to see items completed or moving forward in six months or less.
“Sometimes it’s not our attorney or our county attorney’s office holding [it] up,” said Brooks, also noting that the county attorney is often kept waiting for a reply from attorneys for another county, agency, company or person.
Tuck suggested that Carmichael note on her list where she is awaiting replies.
Handley suggested that commissioners could further discuss how well they think Carmichael and Vosburg are doing if they all would return their annual evaluation sheets in time for the next meeting’s agenda.
That meeting will be 9 a.m. Jan. 21 in the commission boardroom at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.