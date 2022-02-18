SEBRING — County staff honored a dozen of their peers Tuesday for everything from five to 30 years of service and one as “Employee of the Quarter.”
The top honor went this quarter to Carlos Cirino, finish equipment operator/grader. His boss, Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison, joked that his employees have gotten these awards so frequently that the county might need to rename the award.
Still, he said Cirino, who started working for the county in 2006, now serves as Unit 1 assistant supervisor and took a brief break from the Heron Street road reconstruction project to accept his award.
According to the nomination sheet, Cirino got the honor for remaining onsite at construction on Memorial Drive, which was closed several times to repair or attempt repairs on a depression in the roadway caused by installation of a vault under the road by Florida Gas Transmission.
The nomination states that Cirino’s use of his knowledge of roadway repairs and paving, and diligence in watching for further failure during off hours and weekends, went above and beyond his normal job duties.
“His efforts and teamwork made a stressful situation much easier and are much appreciated,” the nomination states.
The nomination came from the Highlands County Engineering Department. County Administrator Randy Vosburg quipped that “It’s a good day at the county when Engineering [Department] nominates someone from Road and Bridge [Department] for Employee of the Quarter.”
30 yearsHighlands County also honored two employees for 30 years of service: Invasive Plant Management Supervisor Christopher Mayhew and Parks and Recreation Supervisor Larry Howard, both of whom hit their milestones in January.
According to county staff, Mayhew started with the board in January 1992 as a laborer and quickly was promoted to tractor mower operator. In September 1995, he was promoted to aquatic weed control technician, and in November 2011, was promoted to his current position.
Howard, hired by the county in January 1992 as a trainee aquatic weed control technician, was promoted to a “Crew Leader 1” over parks. He was promoted to Parks & Recreation assistant in April 2001 and then to his current position in July 2014.
Vicki Pontius, retired from the county and their former department head, said Mayhew was the first on the yard in the morning and taught her early in their respective careers to manage aquatic weeds with a device called a “frodis.” He handed her the head of a garden rake attached to a rope and told her to “throw this” into the aquatic weeds and drag it back, pulling weeds with it.
“These people are like my family,” Pontius said. “These guys, they didn’t work for me. They worked with me.”
About Howard, Pontius said her department would get the impossible projects and Howard would figure out in a relatively short time how to get them done. Pontius said it is rare now to find someone who’s put in 30 years at a job, and it will get rarer still, as fewer and fewer people hold one job that long.
15 yearsThree employees had attained 15 years of service: Finish Equipment Operator Lawrence Goulette, Housing Programs Coordinator Lucy Castillo and Mechanic II/Asphalt Plant Operator John Young.
Goulette was hired in October 2006 as “Equipment Operator III” and was promoted to his current job in 2014. Castillo, hired in January 2007 as a housing program specialist, became a community program specialist in February 2017 and attained her current job in June 2019. Young, hired as “Mechanic II” in January 2007, was promoted to his current job in August 2017.
10 yearsMichael McMillian started with the county in November of 2011, hired as a lakes manager assistant in the Natural Resources Department. In 2014, he was promoted to environmental specialist.
Samantha Gambill started with the county as a library assistant in January 2012, was promoted to “Library Assistant II” in February 2015 and to librarian in August 2016.
5 yearsFour people were recognized for five years of service with the county: Equipment Operator II Norris Gordon, Assistant County Engineer James D. Langford, Emergency Medical Technician Cannon Bobo and Paramedic Todd Ellis.
Gordon started with the Board of County Commissioners in December 2016 as “Equipment Operator I” in the Road and Bridge Department and was promoted in 2019. Langford started with the county in January 2017, and currently is overseeing several projects, including completion of Sebring Parkway Phases 2A and 2B.
Bobo was hired as a full-time EMT in January 2017. Ellis was hired in February 2017. Both continue to serve on medical units with Highlands County Fire Rescue.