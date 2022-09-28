SEBRING — Residents and business owners have been preparing for Hurricane Ian all week. On Wednesday, the county could only hope their preparations were not in vain as the massive hurricane approached the west coast. The aftermath would tell the tale of mitigation.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Meteorologist Ernie Jillson said Ian was an “impressive storm.” Indeed, the hurricane was expected to make landfall around 4 p.m. on Wednesday somewhere between North Port and Port Charlotte on the west coast of Florida.
Jillson warned that residents should not concentrate on the thin line of the center of the track but on the entire cone. Hurricane force winds were thought to spread out about 30-40 miles from the storm’s center with tropical storm winds spanning some 130-150 miles from its center when it is nearest to Highlands County.
As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Ian was a major Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph and moving north-northeast at 10 mph. That’s just shy of a Category 5 (157 mph) hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Fortunately for Highlands County, Ian was forecast to lose some of its punch as it neared Highlands County bordering a Category 1 and 2 storm with 90 mph sustained winds with higher gusts. The storm will be closest to the county about midnight Thursday. The storm was predicted to move very close to neighboring Polk County. Jillson said a wobble in the track could really change things for Highlands. By Thursday, impacts of Ian should be decreasing.
An anticipated slowing of forward speed could mean the storm drops “a ton of rain” in our area which is already saturated. As of the 11 a.m. update, Jillson said the county was likely to see four inches of rain in the southern end of the county and 6 inches in the northern end due to the northern movement.
Widespread power outage was expected and possibly tornadoes. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners stated Wednesday morning there were reports of 1,000 people with power outages already. The Emergency Management is giving update alerts by text. Text HCIAN to 888777.
In a Wednesday morning press release, AdventHealth West Division stated it is offering help for non-emergency visits to those unable to leave their homes through AdventHealth Video Visits. Board certified health care members “available for free video visits, 24 hours a day, from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, through 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.”
Access the visits through the AdventHealth app and enter the promo code “Ian.”
Glades Electric Cooperative clients can report outages by calling 863-946-6200.