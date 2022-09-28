SEBRING — Residents and business owners have been preparing for Hurricane Ian all week. On Wednesday, the county could only hope their preparations were not in vain as the massive hurricane approached the west coast. The aftermath would tell the tale of mitigation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Meteorologist Ernie Jillson said Ian was an “impressive storm.” Indeed, the hurricane was expected to make landfall around 4 p.m. on Wednesday somewhere between North Port and Port Charlotte on the west coast of Florida.

