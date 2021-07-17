SEBRING — On Tuesday, county commissioners have an agenda item to set the top millage rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The proposed rate, according to budget materials, would stay the same as the current rate – $8.55 per $1,000 of taxable property value, or 8.55 mils. If commissioners adopt that rate to state on Oct. 1, they cannot set it any higher in September budget hearings. They can, however, go lower.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, has cited Property Appraiser’s Office reports that property values have gone up 5.25% this year. The county’s current total taxable value is just under $5.35 billion. The county could bring in the same $45.62 million that the 8.55-mil rate raised last year by dropping the millage rate to 8.2982 mills, the “rolled-back rate.”
Nitz has advised commissioners not to do that for several reasons, which he also explained to the public at town meetings this month. First, he said, the county needs to build up its fund balance to three months – ideally 3.5 months – worth of operating reserves to run the county if revenue grinds to a halt, such as after a disaster.
The county has used these reserves in recent years, including $15 million in Fiscal Year 2017-18 to pay for debris removal services after Hurricane Irma. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursed approximately 90% of that, a process that took two years because of both federal and state reviews.
Having good reserves also helps with getting loans, Nitz said. The county had to get a line of credit, just in case, until reimbursed by FEMA.
This year, also, Nitz has higher budget requests from board departments, constitutional officers and outside agencies. Estimated total General Fund revenue for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $72,87 million, which includes property taxes, state revenue sharing (estimated to be up 5.6% from this fiscal year), the half-cent sales tax (up 17.4%) and other revenues (up 6.5%). Grant funds are expected to go down by 1.09%, Nitz said.
Against that, the county has estimated General Fund expenses of $77.69 million, with an increase of 1.88% for board departments and 8.1% for constitutional officers.
The total 2021-22 county budget, which includes other funds – Energy Recovery (the county asphalt plant), Solid Waste, Fire Assessment, Transportation and Infrastructure – is $156.86 million, approximately $2.33 million less than the current fiscal year, thanks in a large part to $9.5 million in “cuts” in infrastructure that Nitz explained are actually from some projects, such as Sebring Parkway Phase 2, nearing completion. Solid Waste is expected to go up by $3.62 million and the General Fund by $4.16 million.
Nitz said the county will likely allocate $4.55 million in fund balance to cover budgets, in hopes of not having to spend it.
Nitz said 69% of the General Fund pays for personnel. Right now, the only new positions in the budget are $132,081 for a building maintenance professional, which includes the cost of a vehicle. Commissioners, in a workshop last week, also asked by consensus to include a request from Highlands County Fire Rescue of $620,623 for dual-certified firefighter-paramedics.
Tuesday’s meeting will also include a workshop on outside agency funding, including constitutional offices, municipalities and non-profit organizations. Last Tuesday, commissioners discussed board departments and the capital financial strategy (road, building and infrastructure projects).
Town meetings had low attendance. Lake Placid’s town meeting on July 8 had five residents and one member of the local press. Sebring’s meeting, reset to July 12 by Hurricane/Tropical Storm Elsa, had one resident and one reporter. Avon Park’s town meeting, July 7, had no city residents and one reporter.
Questions at the Lake Placid meeting revolved around which entity is responsible for clearing aquatic vegetation from lake canals, as well as how the county might make boat ramps more accommodating by providing permanent restrooms or Port-O-Lets. At the Sebring meeting, resident John Drennan asked Nitz he didn’t want to see $110,000 given to each local city for recreation funding and wanted to see tax cuts overall.
“A lot of people are hurting,” Drennan said.