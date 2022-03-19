SEBRING — According to Highlands County’s preliminary budget outlook, the county could end this fiscal year with almost five months of reserve.
Based on projections by David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, Highlands County could end the 2021-22 fiscal year with a total $72.95 million general fund balance. With monthly expenses of $6.08 million, that would pay for 4.6 months of operations, in a financial emergency.
Nitz said that’s the largest projected fund balance he’s seen in 13 years with the county, especially compared to 2018, when the county had 1.9 months of reserve and subsequent years when it had less than a month of spare cash.
In his preliminary budget report last Tuesday, Nitz said that this budget year already has a $25.9 million unassigned fund balance, with just less than $1.7 million assigned to be used as needed, leaving $24.2 million.
If the county doesn’t use that $1.7 million, it will go back in as surplus going into the coming fiscal year, according to Nitz’s presentation. That, plus a projected $1.08 million or more in land sales, $632,000 in reimbursement from the federal government for COVID-19 disaster funds, could hold the leftover cash at $25.9 million, even if the county assigns the $.17 million back into next year’s budget.
Using the budget approved last September — because department heads haven’t completed their requests for the coming year — Nitz said deductions for grant programs, capital items, fund transfers and the Reserve for Contingency would still leave $72.95 million in the county coffers.
If that holds true, county commissioners might be able to consider taking the rollback rate on property taxes, which would cut a break or at least not raise taxes for local homeowners.
It might also increase the gap between the current tax rate and the 10-mil tax ceiling, which would give the county some adjustment room when they actually need to increase revenue.
That’s all based on whether or not the county sees a good fiscal year for the upcoming second half of 2021-22, Nitz said. In a report to commissioners Tuesday, he listed five things that could cut through that surplus.
WagesNitz pointed out that by 2026, all wages will have to equal $15 per hour, by a voter-approved Florida law. The next increase is $11 per hour by this September.
For county employees, Nitz said, there’s also a 30% markup to account for the benefits package. Business Services Director Tanya Cannady said she had hired a consultant to help navigate the necessary adjustments in salary and benefits.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg warned also of “compression.” When lower-tier wages increase, upper-tier wages need to increase with them or else employees with greater skills and experience will find themselves paid the same as entry-level employees. That will impact morale, he said.
FuelFor Fiscal Year 2021-22, the county estimated its fuel costs at $2.50 per gallon. Although the county saves money by buying in bulk and not having to pay the same taxes as average consumers, the actual costs, Nitz said, have been $2.80 per gallon for diesel and $2.90 per gallon for unleaded.
Nitz recommends increasing the fuel cost estimate to $3.50 per gallon for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
InflationThe U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has stated, as of March 10, that the U.S. Consumer Price Index went up 0.8% in February. Energy costs have increased the most, but all other items have gone up.
Some of the numbers Nitz had in his presentation suggested an average predicted increase, across the board, of between 1.6% to 3.5%, and he believes that may be “on the low side.”
Any increase in the CPI will affect the county’s ability to purchase necessary materials, and will impact the local economy, which also affects spending and tax revenue.
HealthHighlands County has seen, in recent months, a tampering of the high health insurance claims that took place in the early months of this fiscal year. Vosburg said, however, that things have “leveled off for the moment,” saying Cannady is keeping up with the claims in case they start to increase.
LiabilityPremiums for property, liability and Workers’ Compensation insurance have all increased. Nitz said the county will want to prepare for higher costs there.